Instagram is starting to show some love to smaller accounts that post original content. The Meta-owned media-sharing platform said in a blog post on Tuesday that it’s making a number of changes to give more prominence to material posted by “smaller, original content creators” over those with large followings and aggregators of reposted content, which up until now have received greater exposure in recommendations.

The move to give those with smaller followings more reach on Instagram involves making four changes to the current way of doing things, the company said.

Specifically:

– a new ranking system will be implemented to give smaller creators more distribution.

– reposts will be replaced by original content in recommendations

– labels will be added to reported content, linking it to the original creator

– aggregators will have their content removed from recommendations

Putting aggregators in the crosshairs, Instagram said in its post: “It takes a lot of time and effort to create original content, so those who create it should get credit and distribution even when it is reposted by other accounts.” It means that going forward, when Instagram’s algorithms discover two or more identical pieces of content on the platform, it will only recommend the original one.

“This means that the original content will directly replace the reposted content in recommendations,” the company said, adding that this will only be done “when the original content is relatively new, and we are confident that content is a match based on audio and visual signals.”

It said the content won’t be replaced unless it’s been altered in a big way, “for instance, if it’s materially edited to become a meme, a parody compilation, narrated with a new voiceover, or remixed to express a reaction.”

Furthermore, content on the social media app will only be replaced in parts of the app that recommends content, such as explore, reels, and in-feed recommendations, and when a piece of content is replaced, the original creator will receive a notification about the action that’s been taken.

The company added that it will actively discourage the posting of aggregated content, saying that in the coming months, “accounts that repeatedly (10 or more times in the last 30 days) post content from other Instagram users that they didn’t create or enhance in a material way will not be shown in surfaces where we recommend content,” though it added that once 30 days pass without aggregated content being posted, the account will once again become eligible for recommendations.

The changes certainly sound positive for those with smaller Instagram accounts trying to get their content seen, but it will likely take several months before the effectiveness of the new system can be accurately gauged.

