No helmet needed: NASCAR expands Twitter deal for in-car live-streams

NASCAR fans will be able to enjoy more POV race action via Twitter during the second half of the 2018 season thanks to the expansion of the pair’s live-streaming deal.

Announced on Wednesday, the coverage will feature one in-car camera on the social media platform for 15 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races, including all 10 NASCAR Playoffs races.

The coverage will kick off with five regular season races this summer, offering racing fans a special view from right inside the car — no helmet needed. You’ll be able to access all of the streams via NASCAR’s official Twitter handle: @NASCAR. And no, you don’t have to be a Twitter user to enjoy the streams. Simply head to NASCAR’s Twitter page on your PC, tablet, or smartphone to enjoy all the action.

Making the most of the microblogging platform, NASCAR’s live-streams will also show real-time curated conversation tapped out and tweeted as the races progress.

“We’ve created an experience that brings Twitter users inside the cars at speeds of more than 200 miles per hour,” said Jill Gregory, senior vice president and chief marketing officer of NASCAR. “The live-stream is yet another window into our sport that captures all the drama and intensity of NASCAR racing — now available to fans for even more races in 2018.”

NASCAR’s POV streams are set to include races from the iconic Daytona International Speedway on July 7; regular season races from the road course at Watkins Glen International starting August 5; the night race at Bristol Motor Speedway on August 18; the annual throwback event at Darlington Raceway on September 2; and races from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on September 9.

Besides the live feeds, NASCAR will also be showing race highlights, allowing fans to keep up with all the action.

The news of the expanded NASCAR partnership comes just days after we learned of Twitter’s deal with Major League Soccer to show at least 24 live games on its platform, and is part of broader efforts by Twitter to attract more users to its platform and increase engagement via live coverage of not only sports events, but also news and entertainment shows.

Rival platforms such as Facebook and YouTube have also been making live-streaming deals for sports, the most recent of which was announced by Facebook and involves Major League Baseball for 25 live games, starting in April.