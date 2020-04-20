Social networking platform and online forum Reddit suffered an outage as users encountered error messages when they tried to access its communities.

Reports of problems on Reddit started escalating about 2:30 p.m. ET on Monday, according to Down Detector, as people took to Twitter to share their frustrations.

Reddit is down and suddenly my life is without purpose or meaning. — Matthew Peach (@paneachy) April 20, 2020

Reddit is down guess i should go outside — Peabody (@peabody_says) April 20, 2020

HOW AM I SUPPOSED TO SURVIVE QUARANTINE IF REDDIT IS DOWN?! pic.twitter.com/hHTxvOXVQF — Brita Long (@BelleBrita) April 20, 2020

Most of the reports of the Reddit outage on Down Detector have come from within the United States, though there are also reports from other countries such as Canada and the United Kingdom.

By 4 p.m. reports of the outage had dropped as the service came back online.

