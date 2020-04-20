  1. Social Media

Reddit suffers outage Monday

By

Social networking platform and online forum Reddit suffered an outage as users encountered error messages when they tried to access its communities.

Reports of problems on Reddit started escalating about 2:30 p.m. ET on Monday, according to Down Detector, as people took to Twitter to share their frustrations.

Most of the reports of the Reddit outage on Down Detector have come from within the United States, though there are also reports from other countries such as Canada and the United Kingdom.

By 4 p.m. reports of the outage had dropped as the service came back online.

