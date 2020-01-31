Durov has accused WhatsApp of deflecting blame when it should have pledged to improve and argued that simply encrypting chats end-to-end won’t shield users from breaches. “WhatsApp uses the words ‘end-to-end encryption’ as some magic incantation that alone is supposed to automatically make all communications secure. However, this technology is not a silver bullet that can guarantee you absolute privacy by itself,” he commented.

More importantly, Durov claims that WhatsApp’s security bugs were in fact, deliberately planted backdoors to comply and appease local enforcement agencies so that the social network could do business without interruptions in sensitive countries like Iran and Russia.

Telegram, Durov said, was approached by the same agencies but declined to cooperate. “As a result, Telegram is banned in some countries where WhatsApp has no issues with authorities, most suspiciously in Russia and Iran.”

The 35-year-old founder also talks at length about WhatsApp’s most recent debacle where a critical security vulnerability was reportedly exploited to hack Jeff Bezos’ phone. Facebook, in its defense, pinned the blame on iOS even when it was already known that the issue was present all of WhatsApp’s mobile clients.

Durov further says by backing up chats on iCloud instead of an in-house infrastructure, WhatsApp risks user privacy as Apple doesn’t encrypt iCloud data and often hands it over on government requests. Lastly, he brought to light the fact that WhatsApp’s source code isn’t publicly available (unlike Telegram) which means it’s impossible to know how the company’s encryption works.

“Had Jeff Bezos relied on Telegram instead of WhatsApp, he wouldn’t have been blackmailed by people who compromised his communications.” he added.

While a few of Durov’s arguments are sound, it’s worth noting his allegations are merely based on speculations and not any concrete evidence. He also failed to address the privacy shortcomings that have plagued his own platform. Telegram doesn’t encrypt chats by default and a recent MIT investigation had found glaring flaws in the messaging app’s privacy-focused features like Secret Chat.

As governments across the world continue to hound companies to install backdoors, messaging apps have an uphill battle ahead of them. Durov’s accusation of WhatsApp planting backdoors especially comes as a shock since the Facebook-owned messaging app has repeatedly denied requests from authorities in countries like India to break its encryption layer so that it’s easier to track misinformation.

We’ve reached out to WhatsApp for a comment and will update the post once we hear back.

