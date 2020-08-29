  1. Social Media

ByteDance reportedly receives $20 billion offer for TikTok from rival Triller

By

TikTok rival Triller and investment firm Centricus Asset Management have reportedly made a $20 billion offer for the video-sharing app, joining a list of suitors that includes software giant Oracle and a partnership between Microsoft and Walmart.

Triller and Centricus are looking to acquire the assets of TikTok not just in the U.S., but also in Australia, India, and New Zealand, Bloomberg reported, citing a source familiar with the matter.

The legitimacy of the report remains in question, as while a Centricus representative confirmed the offer to Bloomberg, TikTok and parent ByteDance have denied that it exists to both Bloomberg and Reuters.

Triller’s executive chairman Bobby Sarnevesht said TikTok was not involved in the talks as it was speaking directly with ByteDance chairman Zhang Yiming.

“We submitted an offer directly to the chairman of ByteDance through Centricus, and have confirmation it was received and is under consideration by him,” Sarnevesht told Reuters.

ByteDance, however, said that it was also unaware of an offer from Triller and Centricus.

The offer will reportedly be funded by Centricus, with TikTok to be run by Triller executives if it comes out on top. However, like with the questions surrounding Twitter‘s rumored bid, it remains unclear how Centricus will secure the necessary resources as it only has $27 billion in assets.

Digital Trends has reached out to TikTok to try to gain clarity over the legitimacy of the offer from Triller and Centricus, and we will update this article as soon as we hear back.

Trump vs. TikTok

President Donald Trump gave ByteDance until November 12 to sell the U.S. assets of TikTok. The executive order also requires ByteDance to destroy all the user data acquired by TikTok and its predecessor Musical.ly.

TikTok, meanwhile, has filed a lawsuit against Trump’s executive order that will ban the app from conducting business in the U.S. The company behind the popular video-sharing app, however, will have to deal with its dispute with Trump without Kevin Mayer, who stepped down as CEO just three months after taking up the position.

Editors' Recommendations

Walmart joins Microsoft in TikTok acquisition bid, Oracle offers $20 billion

digital trends live episode 437 106619142 15949038932020 07 16t045305z 1572845887 rc24uh9n1ig1 rtrmadp 0 usa legislation tikt

Kevin Mayer resigns as TikTok CEO

tiktok logo next to trump

TikTok sues Trump administration to block pending ban

tiktok logo next to trump

TikTok to challenge Trump’s order to ban U.S. transactions

tiktok logo next to trump

Facebook’s automated hate speech detection is getting even better

fbi wants social media data facebook app mem2

TikTok secretly collected unique device IDs for over a year on Android

tiktok logos on microsoft logo

TikTok could be booted from app stores if Trump’s ban goes into effect

Master Facebook Messenger with these helpful tips and tricks

TikTok creators say they’re not switching to Instagram Reels, survey finds

Facebook, Google, Microsoft, and Twitter team up to fight election interference

How Boogaloo groups persist and proliferate on Facebook, despite crackdown

facebook hacked

Facebook seeks to protect election integrity with its new voting info hub

Trump with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg stylized image

Facebook’s new privacy tool convinced me to delete my account

facebook hacked

Here’s how Facebook is preparing for Election Day chaos

The Big Tech coalition probably can’t save the election. But it’s a start