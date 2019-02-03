Digital Trends
Social Media

Twitter boss again teases the idea of a button to edits tweets

Trevor Mogg
By

Pretty much ever since Twitter came on the scene in 2006, users have been asking for an edit button so they can quickly sort out a typo or fix an erroneous URL they sent out. But still they wait.

For almost as long, Twitter co-founder and CEO Jack Dorsey has hinted that his team is indeed looking into the idea of an edit button, but stresses the need to get it absolutely right before releasing it, or even testing it. But still users wait.

On Saturday, Dorsey talked about the edit button again, going so far as to describe how it might work.

In an interview with Joe Rogan, the Twitter boss said that if the microblogging service eventually decides to roll out an edit button, it’s highly unlikely you’ll be allowed to edit tweets from the distant past. Instead, the feature could offer “a 5-second to 30-second delay in the sending” after you hit the tweet button, similar to how some email clients let you stop a message from going out in the seconds after you hit send. That means the tweet wouldn’t even go live during the time you’re allowed to edit it.

In other words, within that short time-frame and as the seconds tick down, you could quickly scan your post and, if necessary, hit the edit button to stop it from going live. Dorsey said that “the issue with going longer than that is it takes that real-time nature of the conversational flow out of it.”

Elaborating, the CEO explained that if you’re tweeting during a live event such as a sports game, “you want to be fast and you just want to be in the moment. You want to be raw. But if you’re in the context of considering what the president just did or making a particular statement, then you probably need some more time,” suggesting the service could be “dynamic” when it comes to the amount of time people might have to alter their posts.

Earlier descriptions of a possible edit button suggested users would be able to fix a tweet after it’d been posted, and it seems likely that Dorsey and his team are still considering such an option.

In that case, the Twitter boss suggested retaining the original post as well, presumably with a button that lets people easily view it. Allowing a post-tweet edit function means Twitter will have to decide whether to update all of the retweets of an edited post, the meaning of which could be entirely different to the one that prompted people to retweet it in the first place. Dorsey has spoken before of his concern that an edit button might distract or take something away from the public record — like when a brand or politician tries to cover up an embarrassing or offensive slip-up — so a function that retains the original post fits with this thinking.

While it seems likely Twitter will get around to testing an edit button at some stage, it’s still unclear how the feature will work, with the company most likely to test a number of options to see what works best.

We’ve embedded Dorsey’s interview above. If you want to hear everything he has to say about an edit button, push the video on to the 1 hour 20 minute mark.

Don't Miss

Awesome Tech You Can't Buy Yet: Creepy doll that teaches coding, toilet for dogs
Crisis Response Hub
Social Media

Facebook reportedly developing LOL meme app to try to appeal to teens

Facebook is reportedly developing an app named LOL, which will feature memes in the form of funny videos and GIF-like clips. The app is said to be in testing in a very limited private beta, but sources said that the app is "cringey."
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
social media mark zucerberg with american flags
Social Media

Facebook just added a petition tool. What could possibly go wrong?

Facebook now has a petition tool called Community Action. Facebook Community Actions allow users to create or support a cause. But is the feature just asking for trouble on a network already plagued by fake news and fake accounts?
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Mobile

2019's 10 best dating apps to help you find the perfect companion

Everyone knows online dating can be stressful, time-consuming, and downright awful. Check out our top picks for the best dating apps, so you can streamline the process and find the right date, whatever you're looking for.
Posted By Mark Jansen
iOS Hangouts
Social Media

Google will begin shutting down the classic Hangouts app in October

Google confirmed that it will begin retiring the classic Google Hangouts app in October. The company will start by pushing users to move to the new Google Hangouts Chat and Hangouts Meet.
Posted By Christian de Looper
covfefe act 69962687 ml
Social Media

Twitter shares sneak peek at simpler, less cluttered design with new features

Twitter shared a sneak peek of an upcoming redesign of its website, showing a less cluttered design with a handful of new features. The update brings keyboard and emoji shortcuts, improved search, and a two-column layout.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
pinterest make up skin tone search tool pinterestskintonesmobile
Mobile

Pinterest makeup searches can soon be customized by skin tone

Browsing Pinterest for new makeup or hair ideas? You can soon customize the results based on skin tone. After testing the tool last year, Pinterest will soon roll out palettes to narrow search results related to hair and makeup only.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Facebook
Social Media

Facebook is shutting down its Moments photo app because nobody knew it existed

Facebook Moments will soon join the list of Facebook's failed apps. The app, which was designed for a more private photo sharing using facial recognition, will be shutting down on February 25.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
#womenboycotttwitter
Social Media

Twitter testing ‘original tweeter’ label so you know who started a thread

Twitter is testing an "original tweeter" label to make it easier for users to identify who started a thread. The idea is to help clear up any confusion about who began a conversation, and to reduce the impact of imitators.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
facebook messenger 2017 android
Mobile

Facebook wants to merge messaging in Messenger, WhatsApp, and Instagram

Facebook is reportedly planning on merging messaging services in Messenger, WhatsApp, and Instagram. The goal seems to be to allow users to message each other no matter what platform they are using. The change is planned for 2020.
Posted By Christian de Looper
facebook messenger 2017 android
Social Media

Don't kill the Messenger. You can still use service without a Facebook account

Facebook is a great way to keep in touch with friends and family, but for many, simply using the Facebook Messenger app is enough. Thankfully, it's pretty easy to use Facebook Messenger without having a normal Facebook account. Here's how.
Posted By Christian de Looper
snapchat story
Mobile

Snapchat reportedly toys with the idea of making its snaps permanent

Snapchat could soon make public posts last forever. According to Reuters, the company is considering extending the lifespan of public posts shared in Our Story to make snaps more easily shareable outside the app.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
everything you need to know about facebooks new data policy facebook headquarters
Mobile

Teens, young adults willingly shared private data with Facebook for cash

Would you willingly share data like private messages with Facebook in exchange for $20 a month? A Facebook Research app does just that. After a report questioned the app's data collection, Apple removed the iOS app.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
made for google
Computing

Download your archive and get ready to bid farewell to Google+ on April 2

Get ready to say goodbye to Google+. Starting April 2nd, all data, photos, and comments on the social media platform and all Google+ pages will be removed, but you still have time to back up your data.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
california review of images and mark zuckerberg ceo at facebook 2
Social Media

Facebook plans ‘major improvements’ as platforms grow to 2.7 billion users

Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger now have an estimated 2.7 billion users -- and Facebook is making big plans. During the end of year conference call to investors, CEO Mark Zuckerberg shared the company's plans for expansion in…
Posted By Hillary Grigonis