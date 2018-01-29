Twitter’s #BrandBowl puts Super Bowl ads in their own game

Love Super Bowl Commercials? Twitter will be hosting an ad contest selecting the best social ads during the big game. On Monday, January 29, Twitter announced the first #BrandBowl, a contest for the best Super Bowl ads on Twitter.

The Brand Bowl is designed to recognize the best, creative Super Bowl ads sold on Twitter. The campaign will award companies in four different categories. The #MVP will award the company with the highest percentage of tweets related to the company during the game. The #Blitz award will similarly award a brand with the highest tweets per minute. #QuarterBack will recognize the company with the highest number of retweets. TV spots won’t be left out of the conversation either — the #Interception award will recognize the company with a TV ad that had the most conversion on Twitter.

Along with the category awards, #BrandBowl52 will also recognize companies delivering the most conversions during the game in several different industry categories, including consumer packaged goods, dining, entertainment, technology and telecommunications, automotive, alcoholic beverages, home and health care, financial services, retail, and travel.

Retweeting the #BrandBowl52 Tweet from @TwitterMKTG will automatically enroll users in a subscription to the contest news, allowing Super Bowl ad fans to get real-time updates during the game alongside updates after each quarter.

Announcing our first-ever #BrandBowl52 competition – honoring the best-in-class Super Bowl campaigns as seen on Twitter. Let the games begin! https://t.co/2Zw6WH5Bqw — Twitter Marketing (@TwitterMktg) January 29, 2018

Twitter will award #BrandBowl52 winners with custom Twitter products including ads and consumer research. Of course, no contest is complete without a trophy and Twitter will also be handing out custom trophies for the winning companies. Winners will also be part of a live show with BuzzFeed News.

During last year’s game, Twitter saw a 20 percent jump in the number of unique users logged onto the platform, alongside a 14 percent increase in app use as fans tweets during the game. The microblogging platform says 27.6 million tweets were published about the Super Bowl last year alone.

The contest announcement comes just a week after Twitter shared results of a study that suggests that logging on during the game increases engagement rather than serving as a distraction. Working with a biometric data company, the study suggests that participants saw 31 percent more engagement while tuning into the game on both TV and Twitter.

Super Bowl 52 airs Sunday, February 4, at 6:30 p.m. on NBC.