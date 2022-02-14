Whether you like football or not, Super Bowl Sunday is an undeclared national holiday. Even in the streaming age, the Super Bowl is one of the few events that always captures the nation’s attention. And it’s not just the game that’s an attraction. Hollywood studios have realized that having so many viewers at once is the perfect opportunity to start debuting trailers for the biggest films and television shows in the months ahead. Essentially, the hype begins here.

To make things easier for you, we’ve put together this compilation of all of the best movie and TV trailers from this year’s Super Bowl. From here, you can watch or rewatch them to your heart’s content. And some of them definitely invite more than one viewing.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Following Spider-Man: No Way Home is going to be a big challenge for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. While there are rumors that certain Fox and Sony characters may appear, none of those rumors are explicitly confirmed in the second trailer (although there is a voice that pops up midway through that sounds an awful lot like Patrick Stewart’s Prof. X). Instead, we get a glimpse of Rintrah, the minotaur from another dimension who became Strange’s pupil in the comics, and an evil version of Strange, who last appeared in the animated series What If…? on Disney+.

It also looks like Dr. Strange’s former ally, Karl Mordo, may be working with the TVA from Loki. In a way, Strange brought this on himself by playing with reality in No Way Home. In addition, we see more of America Chavez and a super-powered fight between Wanda Maximoff and a super-powered being that looks like a different version of Captain Marvel (our bets are on it’s the Maria Rambeau version). And it’s still unclear if Scarlet Witch will ultimately be Strange’s ally or his most dangerous foe. She certainly seems to be venturing into enemy territory here and when the movie premieres on May 6, moviegoers will learn where her allegiances truly lie.

Moon Knight

You don’t have to wait until May to watch the next Marvel story. Disney+ is bringing the Batman vibes to its next Marvel series, Moon Knight. But unlike Gotham’s Dark Knight, Steven Grant (Oscar Isaac) doesn’t even realize that he’s Moon Knight. At least not at first. There are more than a few personalities swimming around in Steven’s head. And we should probably be alarmed that cult leader Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke) is telling Steven to embrace the chaos within. Also, what’s up with Arthur’s moving tattoo? All we know is that we can’t wait to find out the answers on March 30.

Jurassic World: Dominion

There was a time when dinosaurs ruled the Earth. Unfortunately for humankind, their time has come again in Jurassic World: Dominion. Because the current generation of heroes failed to keep them contained in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, the dinosaurs are free to roam wherever they choose, and this planet is rapidly becoming theirs again. Fortunately, that will bring Dr. Alan Grant (Sam Neill), Dr. Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum), and Dr. Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern) back together for the first time since the original Jurassic Park. Hopefully, they will have some ideas of how to deal with the current dino crisis.

Netflix 2022 Movie Preview and The Adam Project

Why pay for two Super Bowl ads when you can cover everything in one? Netflix went the economical route by making the first part of its Big Game ad into a promo for several of its upcoming 2022 movies, including Enola Holmes 2, The Gray Man, The School of Good and Evil, and Knives Out 2. However, the bulk of the footage is spent on next month’s sci-fi film, The Adam Project, which finds Ryan Reynolds’ Adam traveling back to the present to team up with his younger self for the adventure of a lifetime. The Adam Project premieres on March 11.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

At last, we’ve had our first glimpse at what may be the most expensive TV series of all time. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is also among the most highly-anticipated shows of the year. This teaser trailer really doesn’t tell us much about the story. But the visuals are draw-droopingly gorgeous, and they hint at the epic moments ahead. However, it’s also telling that the final image we see isn’t a battle. It’s a small Hobbit-sized hand grasping a human hand in a gesture of friendship and affection. What does this mean for Middle-earth? Men and hobbits alike will find out on September 2 when the show premieres on Amazon Prime.

Nope

Jordan Peele’s third film, Nope, will be his follow-up project to the wildly successful horror films Get Out and Us. Peele is playing even closer to the vest for his current movie, and we don’t know a lot about it. That said, this trailer kind of makes us believe that it’s going to be a twisted take on alien first contact. We’ll have to wait to see until July 22, when Peele will reveal all of the film’s hidden mysteries…at least, we hope he does.

Editors' Recommendations