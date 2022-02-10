  1. Movies & TV

Ryan Reynolds time travels in The Adam Project trailer

By

Earlier this month, Netflix teased its ambitious slate of original movies for the rest of the year. One of their standout titles is The Adam Project, which is slated to debut next month. And in the first trailer for this sci-fi adventure, viewers are introduced to Adam, as played by Ryan Reynolds. He’s a man from the future who is about to literally confront his past…by going back in time and teaming up with himself.

Walker Scobell co-stars in the film as young Adam, and he really seems to have picked up on Reynolds’ mannerisms and speaking patterns. The beginning of the trailer also plays out like an ’80s Spielberg film as Adam is established as a bullied student who greatly misses his late father. Adam’s discovery of his future self is also a riff on E. T. the Extra-Terrestrial as he finds the downed ship that brought older Adam to the past.

If the footage is any indication, older Adam is going to let his younger self slowly get used to the idea that they really are the same person. And that’s good news because older Adam needs help from himself to get back even further into the past and see their father again. But that’s a journey that’s going to be filled with unexpected dangers.

Ryan Reynolds in The Adam Project.

Mark Ruffalo co-stars in the film as Adam’s father, with Jennifer Garner as Adam’s mother, and Zoe Saldaña as a woman who teams up with the Adams. Catherine Keener and Alex Mallari Jr. also have roles in the movie.

Shawn Levy directed The Adam Project from a script by Jonathan Tropper, T.S. Nowlin, Jennifer Flackett, and Mark Levin. It will premiere on Netflix on March 11.

