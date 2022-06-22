 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Social Media
  3. Computing
  4. News

Twitter is officially testing Notes, its long-form blogging feature

Anita George
By

It’s been called Twitter Article before, but now the bird app’s long-form posts feature goes by Notes, and it’s officially being tested with a few users now.

On Wednesday, Twitter announced via a tweet that it was now testing its Notes feature and introduced it as “a way to write longer on Twitter.”

✨ Introducing: Notes ✨

We’re testing a way to write longer on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/SnrS4Q6toX

&mdash; Twitter Write (@TwitterWrite) June 22, 2022

Based on the (long) GIFs included in Twitter’s tweets announcing the feature, Twitter Notes appears to be a long-form blog post option that Twitter users can utilize to share text posts that are longer than 280 characters. These posts can also contain photos and tweets and they’re known as Notes. They are created in a composer tool known as Twitter Write.

Once a Note is shared, it will appear in users’ timelines as what Twitter’s Help Center article refers to as a “Note card” — which are just tweets that contain “Note previews and links.” Selecting these links will open the Note within Twitter for users to read.

At this time, Twitter’s Notes feature test is not widely available and is limited to “a small group of writers.” But while you may not have access to creating your own Notes on Twitter right now, you can still view and read some of the Notes that have already been published as part of the test.

Twitter’s tweeted announcement for Notes also includes a series of Note card tweets that feature links to these already published Notes. You don’t have to be a part of the test to view these Notes.

Bethany Brookshire (@BeeBrookshire), &#39;Save the galaxy, eat a porg?&#39; https://t.co/omnFvmP6Jo

&mdash; Twitter Write (@TwitterWrite) June 22, 2022

Editors' Recommendations

Twitter apologizes for personal data misuse with timeline alert

Twitter logo in white stacked on top of a blue stylized background with the Twitter logo repeating in shades of blue.

The new ways Meta will pay you to make content for Facebook and Instagram

facebook hacked

3 things you didn’t know you could do with Google Drive

Google Drive in Chrome on a MacBook.

Why Zoom is shutting down its Chromebook app

The Zoom desktop app's main screen.

With Tesla bleeding money, Elon Musk initiates hardcore spending review

Tesla Model Y front

The best monitors for the Mac Mini

Mac Mini sitting on desk.

Dell XPS 17 vs. MSI Creator Z17

Dell XPS 17 9720 front angled view showing display and keyboard deck.

Is a smart faucet worth it?

Delta Leland

Best Security Camera Deals for Prime Day (and June 2022)

Arlo Pro 2 Cheap Home Security Camera

Chromebook gaming could get serious with rumored Nvidia GPUs on the way

Chromebook2 on table.

Best Microsoft Surface Pro deals for June 2022

Intel Arc A380 struggles against AMD’s worst RDNA 2 GPU

Gunnir A380 Photon graphics card in front of its box.

Montblanc’s newest smartwatch has Wear OS 3 and costs nearly $1,300

montblanc summit 3 smartwatch wear os launch price mont blanc