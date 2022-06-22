It’s been called Twitter Article before, but now the bird app’s long-form posts feature goes by Notes, and it’s officially being tested with a few users now.

On Wednesday, Twitter announced via a tweet that it was now testing its Notes feature and introduced it as “a way to write longer on Twitter.”

✨ Introducing: Notes ✨ We’re testing a way to write longer on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/SnrS4Q6toX — Twitter Write (@TwitterWrite) June 22, 2022

Based on the (long) GIFs included in Twitter’s tweets announcing the feature, Twitter Notes appears to be a long-form blog post option that Twitter users can utilize to share text posts that are longer than 280 characters. These posts can also contain photos and tweets and they’re known as Notes. They are created in a composer tool known as Twitter Write.

Once a Note is shared, it will appear in users’ timelines as what Twitter’s Help Center article refers to as a “Note card” — which are just tweets that contain “Note previews and links.” Selecting these links will open the Note within Twitter for users to read.

At this time, Twitter’s Notes feature test is not widely available and is limited to “a small group of writers.” But while you may not have access to creating your own Notes on Twitter right now, you can still view and read some of the Notes that have already been published as part of the test.

Twitter’s tweeted announcement for Notes also includes a series of Note card tweets that feature links to these already published Notes. You don’t have to be a part of the test to view these Notes.

