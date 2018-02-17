Digital Trends
Social Media

Twitter ends support for its Mac application

Eric Brackett
By

After years of less than ideal support, Twitter has announced that it will be killing off its Mac application. The company sent out a tweet on saying that it had pulled the app from Apple’s App Store and the web. Support for the Twitter for Mac app will end in 30 days, the company said.

Prior to the app’s removal, it had a score of 1.7 out of 5, highlighting the fact that many users found the application to be frustrating. Twitter’s support for the app was never strong even in the best of times. It took more than seven months for Moments to arrive on the desktop app. Furthermore, Twitter did not even develop the app itself. In 2015, it was reported that the company outsourced the project to Seattle-based Black Pixel.

Those seeking an application to help them manage their Twitter account have likely already moved on to alternative services such as Tweetdeck or Tweetbot.

Despite the application’s lackluster reputation, the news was met with frustration and disappointment from some fans.

Despite these complaints, it is unlikely that Twitter will roll back this decision. The slow update history and general lack of support suggest that Twitter believes a Mac desktop app simply isn’t a major priority for the company.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

8 things you need to know about the Russian social media election ads
Up Next

Secrets behind cuttlefish's camouflage could inspire shape-shifting structures