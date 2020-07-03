  1. Social Media

Twitter says it will add an edit button … if everyone wears a face mask

By

“Give us an edit button!” has been the cry of the Twitter masses pretty much ever since the microblogging service launched 14 years ago. But, despite the company occasionally claiming that it’s considering the sought-after feature, it still hasn’t landed.

This week the company has once again teased the prospect of an edit button that would allow its community to tweak their posts and correct any typos after publishing them. In a tweet on Thursday, July 2, Twitter said you can have an edit button … so long as everyone wears a face mask to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

“You can have an edit button when everyone wears a mask,” the company said in its tweet, later clarifying it with a follow-up message saying, “Everyone means EVERYONE.” So, don’t expect an edit button anytime soon.

Twitter’s view that face masks can help fight the pandemic is in line with current advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which, it’s fair to say, knows a thing or two about the issue.

But Twitter’s decision to enter the contentious debate about the effectiveness of face coverings, and whether people should have to wear them, is likely to kick up a stink on its platform, a place already home to many text-based tiffs. Indeed, cynics might suggest Twitter’s little tease is nothing more than a sloppy attempt by the company to boost engagement on its site by raising the issue of the edit button alongside masks, with no intention of really acting on it. But if everyone starts wearing a face covering, well, you never know …

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has said in years gone by that his team has been “thinking a lot” about creating an edit button, but added that it needs to be “done in the right way.” In an interview with Joe Rogan in 2019, Dorsey elaborated, explaining that if Twitter eventually decided to include an edit button, you probably wouldn’t be allowed to edit tweets from the distant past, or even ones you’d just posted.

Instead, he said the feature could offer “a 5-second to 30-second delay in the sending” after you hit the post button, similar to how some email clients offer an undo button for the first few seconds after you hit send. In other words, Dorsey’s idea of an edit button means the tweet wouldn’t go live during the time that you’re allowed to edit it.

That may be good enough for most folks, but first you’re going to have to persuade everyone to wear a mask. Good luck with that.

Editors' Recommendations

PlayStation suspends Facebook advertising until end of month

facebook ftc fine not enough header

Social media platforms are finally acting like the mini-governments they are

Trump in front of Mark Zuckerberg and Jack Dorsey stylized image

Twitter takes down a meme tweeted by Trump for copyright infringement

Trump Twitter

‘No mask, no ride’: Uber extends face-covering requirement indefinitely

A driver wearing a face mask.

How to repost on Instagram

how to repost on instagram instasave screen 4

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey makes Juneteenth a company holiday

Jack Dorsey

Facebook News just expanded. Here’s how to customize your news tab

Twitch co-founder Michael Seibel joins Reddit board of directors

Twitter tests prompt asking you to read an article before retweeting

How to livestream on Instagram

Biden takes aim at Facebook’s moderation policies

biden takes aim at facebooks moderation policies podium getty

From voice control to Story replies, here’s everything in Snapchat’s big update

snap partner summit 2020 updates lens local lenses landscape copy

WhatsApp will soon let you send money with Facebook Pay

whatsapp facebook pay brazil rollout

Facebook, Messenger, and Instagram reportedly suffer outages

These are the 10 most disliked videos on YouTube