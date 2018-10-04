Digital Trends
Social Media

Twitter’s new Data Saver feature does what it says on the tin

Trevor Mogg
By

If you’re on Twitter and like to have full control over data usage on your smartphone, then a new Data Saver mode will be of interest.

Introduced as part of an iOS and Android update on Wednesday. You can access it by tapping on your profile picture, then Settings, and finally Data Usage. At the top of the page you’ll see the Data Saver option, which you enable by tapping.

Data Saver prevents videos from autoplaying and loads lower-quality images. Should you want to see a particular image in higher resolution, you simply tap on the picture, then on the three dots at the top right of the display, and finally on “load high quality.”

If you happen to be on a restricted or low-data plan, Data Saver is a surefire way to keep your Twitter data down and, if you’re a particularly heavy user of the social media app, perhaps give you some peace of mind toward the end of the month.

Data Saver makes the app a little more like Twitter Lite, the bare-bones version of Twitter built for developing markets where data caps and slow connections can be more of an issue for users. In fact, should data — and storage for that matter — be an issue for you, then the so-called “lite” versions of apps are the way to go, if you can get hold of them. Twitter Lite, for example, uses less than 1MB of storage, and minimizes data usage via a number of data saving features.

Twitter’s latest update also makes a few other changes, including a simpler way to manage who’s in your group messages, improvements to how people interact with polls using VoiceOver, and improved labels for certain types of ads.

Whether you’re a long-time Twitter user or just getting started, Digital Trends has some great ideas on how to get the most out of the microblogging app, how to save tweets using its bookmarking tool, suggestions for accounts to follow, and, if you really must, how to change your Twitter name. Alternatively, if it’s been invading your life and you want to take back control, here’s how to delete your Twitter account.

Don't Miss

How to turn off AMBER and other emergency alerts on Android and iOS
youtube
Photography

Musicbed gives YouTube creators a legal soundtrack option

YouTube flags videos that use copyrighted music in them -- so music licensing platform Musicbed is launching a new subscription plan and a way to tell YouTube's bots to back off with those flags.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
snapchat
Social Media

Snap, then shop? Snapchat’s camera will soon buy stuff from Amazon

Want to Snap that item and buy it for yourself? Snapchat is testing an option to shop on Amazon using the camera. The tool works similar to Shazaming a song inside Snapchat; users tap and hold on the screen inside the camera mode.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
instagrams co founders to leave company 16th annual webby awards
Social Media

Instagram’s co-founders have resigned from the Facebook-owned company

In a surprise move, Instagram co-founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger are stepping down from their roles as CEO and chief technology officer, respectively. It's not clear why the pair have chosen to leave the Facebook-owned company.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
How to get followers on Tumblr
Social Media

These tips on how to get followers on Tumblr will leave you feeling popular

Want more people to see your gorgeous photos and the insightful updates on your life? Here, we outline how to gain a larger following on Tumblr, allowing you to build your brand in no time.
Posted By Brie Barbee
facebook-f8-2018-mark-zuckerberg
Social Media

Facebook accidentally blocks stories regarding security breach

Facebook had a PR mishap yesterday as it was reported that the company's spam filters prevented users from posting stories related to a recent security breach. Facebook has since fixed the issue and clarified that it was an accident.
Posted By Eric Brackett
facebook messenger
Social Media

Will U.S. government force Facebook to decrypt Messenger?

The Department of Justice and Facebook are embroiled in a legal dispute over the future of Messenger's privacy policies. The government is demanding it decrypt Messenger, but Facebook is refusing to do so.
Posted By Eric Brackett
facebook security hack 3rd parties zuckfix
News

Facebook warns that third-party apps could have been affected by recent breach

It may not just be your Facebook account that's in trouble. The company has warned that some third-party apps, such as Instagram or Spotify, may have been compromised if users used Facebook to log into those services.
Posted By Eric Brackett
tourists fall off cliff in selfie attempt stick
Photography

‘No-selfie zones’ suggested to prevent fatal accidents at tourist spots

It's highly unlikely that you'll succumb to a nasty accident during your next selfie, but the rising number of cases selfie-takers who are putting themselves danger has led suggestions that the practice be banned at tourist spots.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
how to make an animated gif a
Social Media

These are the best ways to make an animated GIF

Love sharing GIFs with your friends and peers, but wish you could make your own? Here's how to do so in Photoshop, or using a few other methods that don't require you to shell out a premium fee with each calendar year.
Posted By Gannon Burgett
instagrams new boss adam mosseri head of instagram center
Business

Instagram names new boss: Facebook veteran Adam Mosseri

Instagram's new boss is Adam Mosseri, a 10-year veteran of Facebook — the company that owns Instagram. More recently, Mosseri ran Facebook's news feed before moving to Instagram's product division in May 2018.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
facebook premiere polls badges launch premieres copy
Social Media

Facebook Premieres is a mash-up of popular Live and prerecorded videos

Love the Live chats but cringe at the quality? Facebook Premieres will mix the features of Live with prerecorded videos. Premieres are scheduled to go live at a specific time, allowing users to watch and chat together.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
ios youtube update
Social Media

From pranksters to pop stars, these are the 10 biggest YouTube channels

For better or worse, YouTube celebrities have had a profound impact on popular culture. From comedy to Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber to Bollywood music, these are the most subscribed channels on the video-sharing platform.
Posted By Kailla Coomes, Brie Barbee
facebook marketplace new ai tools facebookmarketplaceaichair
Social Media

Facebook Marketplace gets smarter with new A.I.-powered tools

Facebook's Craigslist competitor is now two years old, and getting even smarter, thanks to artificial intelligence. Facebook marketplace will now suggest prices based on what similar items sold for.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
pinterest more ideas tab plei1hva copy
Social Media

Pinterest’s ‘More Ideas’ tab suggests new notions based on your old ones

Searching for something, but don't have an exact keyword? Pinterest will now make suggestions based on what's already on your Board. The new tab allows users to explore more related ideas to add to the board.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis