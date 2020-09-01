  1. Social Media

Twitter’s quote tweet feature lands for users globally

By

Twitter is rolling out a new feature to its entire community that lets you quickly see quote tweets for any tweet that appears in your timeline.

For those not in the know, a quote tweet is when someone retweets a tweet and adds a comment. It’s sometimes interesting or useful to see these quote tweets because, in Twitter’s own words, “tweets about a tweet add more to the conversation.”

The company has been experimenting with the idea for a while now, trying different ways to incorporate the feature until settling upon the design announced today.

To find quote tweets, all you do is tap on the tweet of interest, and then on “quote tweets” at the bottom of the post, just to the right of the figure for retweets. Watch the video below to see it in action.

Before the change, if you wanted to wanted to see quote tweets, you had to tap on “retweets” and then “with comments.” So the new feature makes this type of tweet a little more accessible.

Twitter announced the official launch of the new feature for iOS and Android on Monday, August 31, so expect it to appear when you next update the app.

In another recent update, Twitter started letting you choose who can reply to your tweets. You get three choices: everyone, people you follow, or only people you mention. You can make the selection on a tweet-by-tweet basis.

The idea is that it should help to reduce cases of harassment and cyberbullying on the platform, though critics say that as it also prevents a conversation from taking place, it could make it easier for misinformation to spread.

The feature is currently available for iOS only, though we can expect it to land for Android users at some point, too.

Editors' Recommendations

Targeted Facebook ads are about to lose a big audience: iPhone owners

facebook hacked

How to perform a reverse image search in Android or iOS

how to perform a reverse image search in android ios google feature

The best music apps for iOS and Android

Apple Music

Android 11: Everything you need to know

google assistant 2.0 pixel 4

Facebook, Google, Microsoft, and Twitter team up to fight election interference

blockchain beyond bitcoin voters cast their ballots on election da

How Boogaloo groups persist and proliferate on Facebook, despite crackdown

facebook hacked

Facebook seeks to protect election integrity with its new voting info hub

Facebook’s new privacy tool convinced me to delete my account

Here’s how Facebook is preparing for Election Day chaos

The Big Tech coalition probably can’t save the election. But it’s a start

Instagram kept pictures and private DMs long after users deleted them

instagram profile

The best TikTok alternatives for Android and iOS

does instagram reels stand a chance against tiktok logo

More than a third of TikTok users in U.S. are reportedly 14 years old or younger

tiktok logos on microsoft logo

Facebook now lets businesses charge for online events

How to take a 3D photo from almost any smartphone