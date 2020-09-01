Twitter’s quote tweet feature lands for users globally

Twitter is rolling out a new feature to its entire community that lets you quickly see quote tweets for any tweet that appears in your timeline.

For those not in the know, a quote tweet is when someone retweets a tweet and adds a comment. It’s sometimes interesting or useful to see these quote tweets because, in Twitter’s own words, “tweets about a tweet add more to the conversation.”

The company has been experimenting with the idea for a while now, trying different ways to incorporate the feature until settling upon the design announced today.

To find quote tweets, all you do is tap on the tweet of interest, and then on “quote tweets” at the bottom of the post, just to the right of the figure for retweets. Watch the video below to see it in action.

Tweets about a Tweet add more to the conversation, so we’ve made them even easier to find. Retweets with comments are now called Quote Tweets and they’ve joined the Tweet detail view. Tap into a Tweet, then tap “Quote Tweets” to see them all in one place. pic.twitter.com/kMqea6AC80 — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) August 31, 2020

Before the change, if you wanted to wanted to see quote tweets, you had to tap on “retweets” and then “with comments.” So the new feature makes this type of tweet a little more accessible.

Twitter announced the official launch of the new feature for iOS and Android on Monday, August 31, so expect it to appear when you next update the app.

In another recent update, Twitter started letting you choose who can reply to your tweets. You get three choices: everyone, people you follow, or only people you mention. You can make the selection on a tweet-by-tweet basis.

The idea is that it should help to reduce cases of harassment and cyberbullying on the platform, though critics say that as it also prevents a conversation from taking place, it could make it easier for misinformation to spread.

The feature is currently available for iOS only, though we can expect it to land for Android users at some point, too.

