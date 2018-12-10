Digital Trends
Social Media

Walkie-talkie voice messaging finally comes to Instagram

Trevor Mogg
By

It started out as a pure photo-sharing app, but since then Instagram has — for better or worse — been adding a slew of features that have gradually taken it away from its roots.

In its latest grab from the world of messaging apps, Instagram now lets you send walkie-talkie-style voice messages. To enable the feature, make sure you have the latest version of Instagram loaded on your mobile device.

The company announced the feature in a tweet on Monday, saying: “Starting today, you can send voice messages in Direct. Talk the way you want to be heard, whether by whispering what you’re up to or shouting a compliment.” We’re assuming you can speak in a normal voice, too.

To send a voice message, tap on the app’s messaging icon and then press and hold the microphone button inside the text box at the bottom of the display, and say what you have to say.

Once you’re done, release the button and your audio message will immediately send. If you fluff your words or you misspeak, you can start over by dragging your finger to the trash can on the left side of the text box. Be careful though — once you take your finger off the display, there’s no way to stop your voice message from sending.

There is, however, another way to send an audio message. Simply tap on the messaging icon and hold your phone to your ear. When you hear a beep, start speaking, then once you’re done, tap on the send icon.

If you receive a voice message, you can listen to it through the speaker used for phone calls, or via the device’s main speaker by tapping on the play button.

Instagram is late to the party when it comes to the launch of voice messages, with messaging apps such as Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, Snapchat, and iMessage already offering the feature.

If you’re just starting out with Instagram and could do with some advice on how to get the most out of it, then check out Digital Trends’ useful tips on how to use it like a pro. If, on the other hand, you’re a long-time ‘grammer who’s grown tired of the app, then we’ve created a handy guide on how to delete your Instagram account in just a few taps.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Samsung Galaxy S10: Here's everything we know
hotel chain offers instagram sitter who will post photos for you
Social Media

Hotel chain offers an Instagram ‘sitter’ who will post photos for you

If the pressure to post stunning Instagram photos is ruining your vacations, then how about hiring a local Instagram influencer to do the job for you while you go off and enjoy yourself? Well, such a service now exists.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
amtrak social media residency empire builder
Social Media

Ride the rails and share your stories with Amtrak’s new social media residency

Amtrak is looking for travel fans with a knack for telling stories on social media. The new Amtrak social media residency program wants amateur travelers to share photos, video, and written content from aboard long-distance trips.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
iOS Hangouts
Social Media

Hangouts isn’t being hung out to dry in 2020, Google says

According to a report, Google may shut down Google Hangouts by 2020. While Hangouts was once Google's top-tier messaging app, the app has since been neglected in favor of Android Messages.
Posted By Christian de Looper
How to get followers on Tumblr
Social Media

Tumblr bans nudity to create ‘a safe place for creative expression’

Tumblr will soon no longer allow images with adult content. The company says the change is one that's designed to help more creators feel comfortable sharing on the platform, but admits the change won't happen overnight.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
facebook group stories launch facebookgroupstories
Social Media

Members can share the same Story with Facebook’s new Group Stories

Facebook Group members can now view and share Group Stories. Unlike the Stories for an individual user, the new tool allows members to contribute to the same Group Story, if the feature isn't turned off by an admin.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
top tech stories facebook
Social Media

You can now share saved Facebook posts with a Pinterest-like collection tool

Facebook collections can now be shared with friends if you also want to allow them to contribute to the list. Facebook is rolling out an update that allows users to add a contributor to their collections, or lists of saved Facebook posts.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
actor tells kanye west to get off his smartphone during broadway show
Mobile

Broadway actor tells Kanye West to get off his phone during opening night

Theater actors can get understandably upset when they spot someone in the audience fiddling with their phone instead of watching the show. The other night that audience member was Kanye West, and he got called out for it.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
facebook 2018 year in review banner 2x
Social Media

This event topped Facebook’s biggest moments of the year — again

As the year comes to a close, Facebook is looking back on what users discussed most over the last year. For two years in a row, International Women's Day topped the list. So what else is on the list?
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
twitter q1 2018 report on mobile phone new
Social Media

This band owns Twitter, according to list of top accounts and tweets for 2018

What was the biggest buzz on Twitter in 2018? Twitter's 2018 Year in Review highlights the biggest tweets, accounts, and hashtags. The most-tweeted celebrities, movies, TV shows, athletes, politicians and more in Twitter's 2018 trends.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
youtube
Social Media

What do yodeling and Kylie Jenner have in common? YouTube’s top 2018 videos

In a true nod to the variety found on YouTube, the platform's top 10 list of videos from 2018 range from celebrities to sports, from perfectly tossing a picture frame on the wall to a kid yodeling in aisle 12 at Walmart.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Tom Cruise
Home Theater

It took Tom Cruise to raise awareness of this troublesome TV setting

Tom Cruise, in an unexpected PSA tweet, asks you to turn off motion interpolation on your TV, but stops short of how to do it. Here's more on the topic, along with links to a guide on how to rid your TV of the dreaded "soap opera effect."
Posted By Caleb Denison
Computing

Make a GIF of your favorite YouTube video with these great tools

Making a GIF from a YouTube video is easier today than ever, but choosing the right tool for the job isn't always so simple. In this guide, we'll teach you how to make a GIF from a YouTube video with our two favorite online tools.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Amazon Go
Business

Amazon scouted airport locations for its cashier-free Amazon Go stores

Representatives of Amazon Go checkout-free retail stores connected with officials at Los Angeles and San Jose airports in June to discuss the possibility of cashier-free grab-and-go locations in busy terminals.
Posted By Bruce Brown
snapchat product video guide
Social Media

Snapchat facial recognition could soon power a new portrait mode, code suggests

Digging into Snapchat's code suggests a handful of upcoming camera features, including a portrait mode. The feature appears to use facial recognition A.I. to blur the background. The code also suggests an updated camera interface.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis