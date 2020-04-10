Created in 2016 and named in Time magazine’s “50 Most Genius Companies of 2018,” Cameo is just now hitting the spotlight as a popular social media site. Unlike most sites that focus on users interacting with their friends, family, and followers, Cameo puts the spotlight on interacting with celebrities, for a price. Here’s what you need to know.

What is Cameo?

Cameo is a company that connects celebrities to their fans through their site and their app (Android and iOS). Users basically pay the celebrities for customized shoutout videos that they can then share on other social media platforms. As of June 2019, Cameo had a talent portfolio of more than 15,000 VIPs and fulfilled more than 275,000 requests.

How to get started on Cameo

To get your own personalized video, you need to sign up, then you find the celebrity in the Cameo Marketplace. The marketplace includes everyone from B-list actors, big movie stars, television personalities, social media influencers, models, musicians, gamers, comedians, athletes, and even drag queens. You won’t find many A-list celebrities, but there are a few active on the site.

Once you find a celebrity, you either put them in your wishlist or you get started ordering your personalized video. If you’re not sure what your video will look like, there is a rating system of up to five stars posted on each profile and recent videos that the celebrities have recently sent out to give you an idea on the quality of the video you’ll get. Don’t expect much, though. Most of the videos are pretty simple and typically involves the celebrity sitting on the couch and saying hi.

When you are signing up for a “booking,” the site will ask you if you want the video for yourself or someone else, the occasion (if there is one), and if you have any specific instructions for the celebrity. Some specific instuctions could include asking Mr. T to say “I pity the fool,” or asking Sean Astin his opinion on potatoes (Lord of the Rings reference). You can also get the celebrity to create a promotional video for your business or product.

Cameo video prices

Once the details are filled out, you pay. How much you pay for your personalized message depends on how much the celebrity wants to charge. You can spend hundreds of dollars on a message, but you may find a bargain. I’ve seen some bookings as low as $15 each. It really seems to depend on the caliber of the celebrity. For example, a voice actor from a cartoon show may book for much less than an actor who has been in movies.

After you make a booking, the money in your bank account or on your credit card is put on hold. If for some reason the celebrity decides not to make your video, the hold on the amount you spent is released within five to seven business days.

What happens after a Cameo video is booked

After the booking is complete, the celebrity has seven days to deliver your video. When the video is complete, you’re sent a link to it through the email address you provided or through a text. From there, you can watch, share, and download the video to your device. Beware, though. According to Cameo’s FAQ, you only have the rights to post promotional videos for three months.

When you are ordering, you have the option to make your video public on Cameo. If you choose this option, your video will also be posted in the celebrity’s videos section on their profile. Other users can watch your video and like it or leave a comment.

