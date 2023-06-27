 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

Asteroid the size of Statue of Liberty about to zip by Earth

Trevor Mogg
By

An asteroid the size of the Statue of Liberty will zip by Earth in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Labeled 2013 WV44, the 300-foot-long (91-meter-long) asteroid is traveling at an astonishing speed of 7.3 miles (11.8 kilometers) per second, so it’s a good thing that it’s not stopping off here.

A diagram showing the asteroid's close encounter with Earth.
The position of Earth and asteroid 2013 WV44 during their close encounter. NASA

NASA’s Center for Near Earth Object Studies has calculated that the flying rock, which it started tracking 10 years ago, will pass by at a safe distance of about 2 million miles (3.3 million kilometers) at 4 a.m. ET on Wednesday. That may seem like a huge distance, and in many ways it is, but when you consider it in terms of the size of our solar system, it feels much more like a very close encounter.

Related

Asteroids are hurtling by Earth’s neighborhood all the time, and thankfully very few pose a serious threat. But it doesn’t mean that Earth will never face a perilous situation in the future, especially as we know that our planet has already suffered some catastrophic asteroid strikes. That’s why the likes of NASA and its European counterpart, ESA, are spending much time and money on monitoring deep space for such threats.

Recommended Videos

Keen to explore ways of dealing with a large asteroid calculated to be heading right for us, NASA last year tested a system designed to alter the trajectory of such an object. The DART mission smashed a spacecraft into a non-hazardous asteroid far from Earth, and data showed that it succeeded in altering its course, paving the way for engineers to work on refining the system to make it as effective as possible.

“A relatively small number of near-Earth objects pass close enough to Earth and are large enough in size to warrant close observation,” NASA says on its website. “That’s because the gravitational tug of the planets could, over time, cause an object’s orbital path to evolve into an Earth-crossing orbit. This allows for the possibility of a future collision.”

If we are ever faced with a cataclysmic asteroid encounter, you can (if there’s time) pop over to this handy website to learn more about the extent of the damage that it’s likely to cause.

Tonight, though, you can sleep soundly, secure in the knowledge that 2013 WV44’s flight path won’t even cause your curtains to flutter.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
Good news: Threatening asteroid won’t impact Earth in 2052
An artist's impression of an asteroid approaching Earth

This week saw Asteroid Day, the yearly event about the risks to Earth of asteroid impacts, but the European Space Agency marked the event with some good news: The asteroid 2021 QM1, listed as one of the most threatening to our planet, won't hit Earth after all. First observed last year, it was thought that the asteroid could strike the planet in April 2052, but recent analysis shows that it will pass us safely by.

ESA counts down to Asteroid Day with news on riskiest asteroid

Read more
Astronomers model an asteroid striking Earth using asteroid Apophis
Clockwise from top left are three of the observatories that participated in a 2021 planetary defense exercise: NASA’s Goldstone planetary radar, the Mount Lemmon telescope of the Catalina Sky Survey, and NASA’s NEOWISE mission. At bottom left is an illustration of the path of Apophis’ close approach in 2029.

An international team of space researchers recently came together to test what might happen if Earth were threatened by a large asteroid strike. Results from the planetary defense exercise, which happened last year, have just recently been published and show the steps that would need to be taken if a planet-killing asteroid was headed for us.

To simulate the threat, the participants considered asteroid Apophis. This real 1,100-foot-long asteroid will come close to Earth in 2029 and 2068, but won't actually strike the planet. But for the sake of the exercise, the participants worked out what could have happened if it had threatened Earth on its most recent close approach between December 2020 and March 2021.

Read more
Second asteroid ever to share Earth’s orbit is a big one
Using the 4.1-meter SOAR (Southern Astrophysical Research) Telescope on Cerro Pachón in Chile, astronomers have confirmed that an asteroid discovered in 2020 by the Pan-STARRS1 survey, called 2020 XL5, is an Earth Trojan (an Earth companion following the same path around the Sun as Earth does) and revealed that it is much larger than the only other Earth Trojan known.

Parts of our solar system are rich with asteroids, like the Jupiter Trojans where thousands of asteroids share the orbit of Jupiter. Asteroids cluster here due to the gravitational interactions between Jupiter and the sun, creating a stable orbit called a Lagrange point. There have also been asteroids discovered sharing the orbits of Venus, Mars, Uranus, and Neptune. But very few asteroids have been found that share the orbit of Earth -- just two have been discovered to date -- and astronomers have recently confirmed the existence and size of one of these rare Earth Trojans.

The asteroid, called 2020 XL5, was first discovered in 2020 using the Pan-STARRS1 survey telescope in Hawai‘i. Recent research has found that it is a big one, at 0.73 miles across, making it three times as large as the other known Earth Trojan, called 2010 TK7. It is the orbit of these asteroids, sharing the orbit of Earth, which makes them special and gives them the name of Trojans. “Trojans are objects sharing an orbit with a planet, clustered around one of two special gravitationally balanced areas along the orbit of the planet known as Lagrange points,” explained one of the researchers, Cesar Briceño, in a statement.

Read more