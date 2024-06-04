 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

China’s Chang’e 6 mission blasts off from lunar surface carrying moon rocks

By
This image shows China's Chang'e 6 lander on the surface of the moon.
This image shows China’s Chang’e 6 lander on the surface of the moon. CNSA

China’s Chang’e 6 mission, which made an impressive touchdown on the moon this past weekend, has scooped up samples from the lunar surface and has now taken off. It has departed the moon to carry the samples back to Earth for study, as reported by China’s state news agency.

The Chang’e 6 mission consists of an orbiter, a lander, an ascent vehicle, and a returner. The lander and ascender separated from the orbiter last week, touching down on the moon’s surface near the lunar south pole. The mission then performed rapid sampling, packaging up a sample from the moon into a container inside the ascender.

Recommended Videos

The mission took two types of sample, including using a robotic arm to scoop up material from the surface and a drill to collect material from beneath the surface. Chinese researchers hope to use these samples to learn about the moon’s environment and history, including studying the structure of the dusty regolith that covers the surface. This could help show how the moon formed and evolved, and about the early history of the solar system.

Related

The China National Space Administration (CNSA) described the liftoff from the lunar surface as “an unprecedented feat in human lunar exploration history,” pointing out that the lander was able to handle the extremes of temperature that the far side of the moon experiences. Temperatures on the moon’s surface can get as high as 250°F (121°C) during the day time, then fall as low as -208°F (-133°C) at night.

“The mission has withstood the test of high temperature on the far side of the moon,” said the CNSA.

The Chang’e 6 mission will be China’s second mission to return a sample from the moon, following the Chang’e 5 mission that brought the first lunar sample in more than 40 years back to Earth in 2020. Since that mission, the hardware of Chang’e 6 has been updated with more autonomous and more reliable navigation, guidance, and control, making it able to take off from the moon with less reliance on satellites and ground support.

Now, the orbiter and returner will enter orbit around the moon, waiting for the best opportunity to head back to Earth. The mission is scheduled to re-enter the Earth’s atmosphere on June 25, landing in the desert in the Inner Mongolia region of China.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Space Writer
Georgina is the Digital Trends space writer, covering human space exploration, planetary science, and cosmology. She…
A rocket just blasted off for a rendezvous with the moon
The moon.

China has launched its latest mission to the moon with the aim of collecting and returning rock samples from beneath the lunar surface.

The Chang'e 5 mission began with a Long March 5 rocket launch from Wenchang Space Launch Center in Hainan province -- around 1,400 miles south of Beijing -- at 12:30 p.m. PT on Monday, November 23 (4:30 a.m. on Tuesday local time).

Read more
Radiation levels on the moon are 200 times the levels on Earth, study shows
2020 tech trends for the decade nasa artemis moon mission

The moon is constantly bombarded by cosmic radiation and, unlike the Earth which has a magnetic field to keep it safe, there is no protection on the lunar surface from these potentially dangerous particles.

Now, a study has measured the levels of radiation on the moon for the first time and found they are 200 times the levels here on Earth. However, experts say that the levels are still safe for long-term exploration of the moon.

Read more
China grows a cotton plant on the far side of the moon in a biological first
china change 4 plants mzm4nde5oa 1

China has broken new lunar ground, successfully growing cotton on the moon for the first time. The experiment was part of the Chang'e 4 project, in which China is exploring the far side of the moon with a lander. This is the same lander that recently discovered a mysterious gel-like substance on the moon's surface.

The cotton plant was one of several organisms encased in a mini biosphere weighing just 2.6 kilograms (5.7 lbs) with a pressure of 1 atmosphere which was aboard the lander. The organisms experienced an environment largely similar to that on Earth, however, they did have to contend with both space radiation and microgravity.

Read more