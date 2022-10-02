 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

How to watch SpaceX and NASA launch Crew-5 mission this week

Georgina Torbet
By

This week will see four astronauts blast off in a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, heading to the International Space Station (ISS). The Crew-5 mission will use a Falcon 9 rocket and will launch from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Wednesday, October 5. If you’re a fan of following along with human spaceflight news, then the launch will be livestreamed by NASA, and we’ve got the details on how to watch below.

NASA Live: Official Stream of NASA TV

The astronauts will travel throughout Wednesday afternoon, evening, and night on the spacecraft Endurance and are scheduled to arrive at the space station on Thursday afternoon.

What to expect from the launch

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 mission is targeting launch Wednesday, Oct. 5, to the International Space Station from the agency’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon spacecraft will carry NASA astronauts Nicole Mann and Josh Cassada, along with JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) astronaut Koichi Wakata and Roscosmos cosmonaut Anna Kikina, to the orbital complex for a science expedition mission.
NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 mission is targeting launch Wednesday, October 5, to the International Space Station from the agency’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon spacecraft will carry NASA astronauts Nicole Mann and Josh Cassada, along with JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) astronaut Koichi Wakata and Roscosmos cosmonaut Anna Kikina, to the orbital complex for a science expedition mission. NASA/Kim Shiflett

The Crew-5 mission had originally been scheduled for Monday, October 3, but this date was pushed back due to Hurricane Ian, which passed over Florida last week. The hurricane also delayed the arrival of the astronauts to Kennedy, so they arrived only yesterday.

The four astronauts traveling to the ISS are NASA’s Mission Commander Nicole Mann and Pilot Josh Cassada, plus Japanese space agency JAXA’s Koichi Wakata and Roscosmos’s Anna Kikina. This crew includes an important first, as Mann will be the first Indigenous person in space.

“I am very proud to represent Native Americans and my heritage,” Mann said at a media event. “I think it’s important to celebrate our diversity and also realize how important it is when we collaborate and unite, the incredible accomplishments that we can have.”

How to watch the launch

Coverage of the launch will begin at 8:30 a.m. ET (5:30 a.m. PT) on Wednesday, October 5 and will run throughout the launch. The launch itself is scheduled for noon ET (9 a.m. PT). You can also watch the spacecraft docking with the ISS on the following day, with docking coverage scheduled for just before 5:00 p.m. ET (2 p.m. PT) on Thursday, October 6.

To watch the livestream, you can either head to NASA’s YouTube channel or use the video embedded at the top of this page.

Editors' Recommendations

How to watch a crewed Soyuz capsule head home from ISS this week
The Soyuz MS-21 crew ship shown docked to the Prichal docking module on the ISS.
SpaceX Crew-5 mission prep impacted by approaching storm
SpaceX's Crew-5 astronauts.
How to watch SpaceX launch 52 Starlink satellites tonight
starlink mega constellation satellite network spacex mission 3
This is what a rocket launch looks like from space
A rocket launch seen from space.
Watch the space station spit out garbage toward Earth
watch the space station spit out garbage toward earth iss ejection
Dinosaurs would’ve loved NASA, retired astronaut says
An early, visual effects image of a dinosaur from Jurassic World Dominion.
Watch Rocket Lab achieve its 30th launch and 150th satellite delivery
A Rocket Lab Electron rocket blasts off from the launchpad.
Meteor Network solves Thursday’s fireball mystery
A meteorite streaks across the sky over the U.K. in September 2022.
Asteroid-impacting DART mission deploys a tiny observer satellite
Illustration of NASA’s DART spacecraft and the Italian Space Agency’s (ASI) LICIACube prior to impact at the Didymos binary system.
Long-lost moon could explain how Saturn got its rings
Artistic rendering of the moon Chrysalis disintegrating in Saturn’s intense gravity field. The chunks of icy rock eventually collided and shattered into smaller pieces that became distributed in the thin ring we see today.
Perseverance rover finds conditions where life could have thrived on Mars
NASA’s Perseverance rover puts its robotic arm to work around a rocky outcrop called “Skinner Ridge” in Mars’ Jezero Crater. Composed of multiple images, this mosaic shows layered sedimentary rocks in the face of a cliff in the delta, as well as one of the locations where the rover abraded a circular patch to analyze a rock’s composition.
See the stunning, star-forming Lobster Nebula in Dark Energy Camera image
This image, taken by astronomers using the US Department of Energy-fabricated Dark Energy Camera on the Víctor M. Blanco 4-meter Telescope at Cerro Tololo Inter-American Observatory, a Program of NSF’s NOIRLab, captures the star-forming nebula NGC 6357, which is located 8000 light-years away in the direction of the constellation Scorpius. This image reveals bright, young stars surrounded by billowing clouds of dust and gas inside NGC 6357, which is also known as the Lobster Nebula.
How to watch the Artemis I demonstration tanking test on Wednesday
artemis i tanking test livestream prelaunch