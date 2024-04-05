 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

Is dark energy changing over time? A new survey suggests it could be

Georgina Torbet
By

New results from a survey into dark energy show a look back  11 billion years into the past, revealing the locations of tens of thousands of galaxies in the largest ever 3D map of the universe. The results from the Dark Energy Spectroscopic Instrument Survey, or DESI, were released this week and show how the universe has expanded over billions of years.

The results so far are shown in a 3D map covering 600,000 galaxies, though incredibly this data is just 0.1% of the total volume of the full survey. The results have been plotted to show how galaxies appear to be moving away from us as the universe expands, with light that has traveled the furthest represented in red, referring to the most distant galaxies, and nearer galaxies represented in blue.

A slice of the 3D map of galaxies collected in the first year of the Dark Energy Spectroscopic Instrument (DESI) Survey. Earth is at the tip, with the furthest galaxies plotted at distances of 11 billion light-years. Each point represents one galaxy. This version of the DESI map includes 600,000 galaxies — less than 0.1% of the survey's full volume.
A slice of the 3D map of galaxies collected in the first year of the Dark Energy Spectroscopic Instrument (DESI) Survey. Earth is at the tip, with the furthest galaxies plotted at distances of 11 billion light-years. Each point represents one galaxy. This version of the DESI map includes 600,000 galaxies — less than 0.1% of the survey’s full volume. DESI Collaboration/NOIRLab/NSF/AURA/R. Proctor

There is also a zoomable version of the map which lets you see the thousands of individual points of light, each of which represents a galaxy.

Recommended Videos

The DESI team has set a new standard for studies of large-scale structure in the Universe,” said Pat McCarthy, Director of NOIRLab, in a statement. “These first-year data are only the beginning of DESI’s quest to unravel the expansion history of the Universe and they hint at the extraordinary science to come.”

Related

Studying the locations of galaxies helps to understand how the universe has expanded through its lifetime, which is driven by dark energy. The expansion of the universe is known to be accelerating over time — faster than seems possible given the conditions of the universe as we know them — and dark energy is the hypothetical force driving this expansion.

“This project is addressing some of the biggest questions in astronomy, like the nature of the mysterious dark energy that drives the expansion of the Universe,” says Chris Davis, NSF program director for NOIRLab. “The exceptional and continuing results yielded by the NSF Mayall telescope with DOE DESI will undoubtedly drive cosmology research for many years to come.”

The results from the first year of DESI data are particularly intriguing because they suggest that dark energy could change over time. Though the data is too new to say for certain, it appears that dark energy may not be constant but could become stronger or weaker over long periods of time.

“We’re incredibly proud of the data, which have produced world-leading cosmology results,” said Michael Levi, DESI director and LBNL scientist. “So far we’re seeing basic agreement with our best model of the Universe, but we’re also seeing some potentially interesting differences that could indicate dark energy is evolving with time.”

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Space Writer
Georgina is the Digital Trends space writer, covering human space exploration, planetary science, and cosmology. She…
See how the night sky changes over a decade with this NASA time lapse
This mosaic is composed of images covering the entire sky, taken by the Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer (WISE) as part of WISE’s 2012 All-Sky Data Release. By observing the entire sky, WISE can search for faint objects, like distant galaxies, or survey groups of cosmic objects.

You might think that the sky above is unchanging, at least on our human timescales, but that isn't the case. The night sky is active and changing, and it’s visible even on scales of years. Recently, NASA shared a time lapse animation showing the changes in the night sky over a period of more than a decade. Using data collected by the NEOWISE spacecraft, this all-sky map shows how the sky has changed between the launch of the spacecraft in 2009 and today.

NEOWISE: Revealing Changes in the Universe

Read more
See the stunning, star-forming Lobster Nebula in Dark Energy Camera image
This image, taken by astronomers using the US Department of Energy-fabricated Dark Energy Camera on the Víctor M. Blanco 4-meter Telescope at Cerro Tololo Inter-American Observatory, a Program of NSF’s NOIRLab, captures the star-forming nebula NGC 6357, which is located 8000 light-years away in the direction of the constellation Scorpius. This image reveals bright, young stars surrounded by billowing clouds of dust and gas inside NGC 6357, which is also known as the Lobster Nebula.

One of the biggest mysteries in cosmology today is what exactly the universe is made up of. We know that all of the ordinary matter in the universe makes up just 5% of the total universe, with the rest being made up of theoretical constructs: 27% of the universe is dark matter, and 68% is dark energy. We know that dark matter and dark energy must exist because we see their effects, but neither has ever been measured directly.

So to learn more about dark energy, an international large-scale survey called the Dark Energy Survey was launched to map out hundreds of millions of galaxies. Between 2013 and 2019 a collaboration of researchers used a purpose-built tool called the Dark Energy Camera (DECam) on the Victor M. Blanco Telescope located in the Chilean Andes for these observations. But since the survey has come to an end, the Dark Energy Camera hasn't been idle -- it's now used for research into a variety of astronomical topics, and it was recently used to capture this stunning image of the Lobster Nebula.

Read more
New developments in solar sails could enable missions to the sun’s poles
Diffractive solar sails, depicted in this conceptual illustration, could enable missions to hard-to-reach places, like orbits over the Sun’s poles.

It takes a lot of power to get a spacecraft through Earth's atmosphere and out of its gravity. But once a craft has reached orbit, it requires relatively little power to move through space. In fact, even tiny amounts of consistent power could allow a craft to travel to the furthest depths of the solar system, which is the principle behind solar sailing. This technology attaches huge, thin sheets of reflective material to a spacecraft. Tiny photons of light from the sun bounce off this material and give the craft a tiny push forward, allowing it to sail through space.

Solar sail crafts like the LightSail 2 have proven that the technology works in principle. However, there are some limitations. For a start, solar sailing craft start off traveling much more slowly than those powered by thrusters. But a bigger issue is one of navigation. Solar sails have to work with the direction of sunlight available, and maneuvering them is difficult. Now, NASA is looking into new designs for solar sails which would improve their navigational capabilities.

Read more