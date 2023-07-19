 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

Astronomers spot first evidence of two planets sharing the same orbit

Georgina Torbet
By

The vast majority of exoplanets that have been discovered are within star systems broadly similar to our solar system: one (or sometimes two or more) stars at the center, with planets orbiting at a variety of distances. But recent research has turned up something very unusual: what could be two exoplanets sharing the same orbit, which, if it is confirmed, would be the first discovery of its kind.

Astronomers used a ground-based array called the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) to investigate the system around star PDS 70, located 400 light-years away, with two known exoplanets orbiting it called PDS 70 b and c. But observations of PDS 70 b identified a cloud of debris in its orbit which could form into a sibling planet sharing the same orbit.

The young planetary system PDS 70, located nearly 400 light-years away from Earth.
This image, taken with the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA), in which ESO is a partner, shows the young planetary system PDS 70, located nearly 400 light-years away from Earth. The system features a star at its centre, around which the planet PDS 70b is orbiting. On the same orbit as PDS 70b, astronomers have detected a cloud of debris that could be the building blocks of a new planet or the remnants of one already formed. The ring-like structure that dominates the image is a circumstellar disc of material, out of which planets are forming. There is in fact another planet in this system: PDS 70c, seen at 3 o’clock right next to the inner rim of the disc. ALMA (ESO/NAOJ/NRAO) /Balsalobre-Ruza et al.

“Two decades ago it was predicted in theory that pairs of planets of similar mass may share the same orbit around their star, the so-called Trojan or co-orbital planets. For the first time, we have found evidence in favor of that idea,” said lead author Olga Balsalobre-Ruza of the Centre for Astrobiology in Madrid in a statement.

Recommended Videos

There are plenty of examples of small bodies sharing the orbit of a planet in our solar system, such as the Jupiter Trojan asteroids. There are even asteroids that share Earth’s orbit. But astronomers have never seen Trojans outside our solar system, and have never seen a Trojan planet though they have been theorized to exist.

“Exotrojans [Trojan planets outside the Solar System] have so far been like unicorns: they are allowed to exist by theory but no one has ever detected them,” said co-author Jorge Lillo-Box, also of the Centre for Astrobiology.

The relevance of the cloud of debris found in the PDS 70 system is that it has significant mass — the researchers estimate that the cloud has around twice the mass of our moon — so it could be in the process of forming into a second planet. Or there could even be a planet already there within the dust.

“Who could imagine two worlds that share the duration of the year and the habitability conditions? Our work is the first evidence that this kind of world could exist,” says Balsalobre-Ruza. “We can imagine that a planet can share its orbit with thousands of asteroids as in the case of Jupiter, but it is mind-blowing to me that planets could share the same orbit.”

To learn more, the researchers plan to use ALMA again in 2026 to look at the system and see how the planet and the cloud have moved in their orbit.

The research is published in the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Space Writer
Georgina is the Digital Trends space writer, covering human space exploration, planetary science, and cosmology. She…
How to watch two astronauts perform their first spacewalk on Friday
A photo of Expedition 68 Flight Engineer and NASA spacewalker Josh Cassada on Dec. 22, 2022, preparing a roll-out solar array for its deployment on the International Space Station's Port-4 truss segment as the orbiting lab flew 264 miles above the Indian Ocean off the coast of South Africa.

This Friday, January 20, will see two astronauts from the International Space Station (ISS) head out of the station's Quest airlock to install new hardware to the station's exterior.

NASA Live: Official Stream of NASA TV

Read more
Virgin Orbit’s first U.K. rocket flight ends in failure
Virgin Orbit rocket

Virgin Orbit’s attempt to become the first spaceflight company to launch an orbital rocket from Western Europe has ended in failure.

Billed as a breakthrough mission for the U.K.’s space sector, Virgin Orbit’s modified Boeing 747 jet, called Cosmic Girl, took off from Spaceport Cornwall about 215 miles west of London late on Monday evening local time (late afternoon ET).

Read more
Hubble and Spitzer spot two far-off watery worlds
In this illustration super-Earth Kepler-138 d is in the foreground. To the left, the planet Kepler-138 c, and in the background the planet Kepler 138 b, seen in silhouette transiting its central star. Kepler 138 is a red dwarf star located 218 light-years away. The low density of Kepler-138 c and Kepler-138 d — which are nearly identical in size — means that they must be composed largely of water.

While we have discovered over 5,000 exoplanets to date, most of the information we have about these planets is fairly basic. Researchers typically know about a planet's mass or radius and its distance from its host star, but little more than that, making it hard to predict what these worlds are actually like. However, new tools and techniques are allowing researchers to learn more about details like a planet's density, allowing a better understanding of what these places are like.

Recently, researchers using data from the Hubble Space Telescope and Spitzer Space Telescope have identified two planets that seem to be water worlds, with oceans that are 500 times deeper than the oceans on Earth.

Read more