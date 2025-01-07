 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

Firefly Aerospace to launch its first mission to the moon next week

By
Firefly Aerospace’s Blue Ghost Mission One lander, seen here, will carry 10 NASA science and technology instruments to the Moon’s near side when it launches from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, as part of NASA’s CLPS (Commercial Lunar Payload Services) initiative and Artemis campaign.
Firefly Aerospace’s Blue Ghost Mission One lander, seen here, will carry 10 NASA science and technology instruments to the Moon’s near side when it launches from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, as part of NASA’s CLPS (Commercial Lunar Payload Services) initiative and Artemis campaign. Firefly Aerospace

Next week, a new lander will be launched to the moon carrying NASA science instruments as part of the agency’s push to incorporate more private companies into its lunar program. Firefly Aerospace has developed its first lunar lander for the Blue Ghost mission, which is set to launch on Wednesday January 15, carrying 10 NASA instruments.

The launch, from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, will use a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and is scheduled for 1:11 a.m. ET. It is part of NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) initiative, which also saw a semi-successful landing on the moon by Intuitive Machines last year.

Recommended Videos

Blue Ghost aims to land on the moon near a volcanic feature called Mons Latreille, which is located within the Mare Crisium basin in the moon’s northern hemisphere. It will carry instruments and experiments for collecting samples of the dusty material that covers the moon, called regolith, and for drilling beneath the moon’s surface.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

“Firefly will deliver six instruments to understand the landing site and surrounding vicinity,” said Chris Culbert, manager of the CLPS initiative at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston. “These instruments will study geologic processes and lunar regolith, test solar cells, and characterize the neutron radiation environment, supplying invaluable information as NASA works to establish a long-term presence on the moon.”

Related

NASA wants to recruit private companies like Firefly and Intuitive Machines to help set up infrastructure and perform exploration of the moon as part of the Artemis program, which aims to return humans to the moon within the next few years. Established companies like SpaceX and Blue Origin are developing vehicles for landing humans on the moon, while smaller companies are working on delivering payloads such as scientific instruments. The hope is that, by helping companies create ways to work in low-Earth orbit and on the moon, NASA can save money by becoming a customer of these companies rather than developing all the technology itself.

However, first the companies need to prove that they can make their technology work. Intuitive Machines became the first commercial entity to soft land on the moon, but the lander tipped as it came down toward the surface and landed at an angle. Its payloads did survive, so the mission was deemed a success, but it showed how challenging landing on the moon remains. The company will make a series of other missions to the moon for NASA in future.

“The CLPS initiative carries out U.S. scientific and technical studies on the surface of the moon by robot explorers. As NASA prepares for future human exploration of the moon, the CLPS initiative continues to support a growing lunar economy with American companies,” said Joel Kearns, deputy associate administrator for exploration at NASA’s Science Mission Directorate. “Understanding the formation of the Gruithuisen Domes, as well as the ancient lava flows surrounding the landing site, will help the U.S. answer important questions about the lunar surface.”

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Space Writer
Georgina has been the space writer at Digital Trends space writer for six years, covering human space exploration, planetary…
China plans to use this spacesuit for its first crewed moon landing
China's spacesuit for its first lunar landing.

China Unveils Moon-Landing Spacesuit for First Time

China is aiming to put its first citizens on the moon by 2030, and it’s just unveiled the newly designed spacesuit they’ll be wearing when they perform the historic feat.

Read more
SpaceX Crew-9 mission launches to ISS carrying two astronauts
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the company’s Dragon spacecraft is launched on NASA’s SpaceX Crew-9 mission to the International Space Station with NASA astronaut Nick Hague and Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov onboard, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

A SpaceX Crew Dragon craft has launched from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida carrying two new crew members to the International Space Station (ISS). The launch had been delayed a number of times, most recently due to Hurricane Helene, but lifted off successfully at 1:17 p.m. ET on Saturday, September 28.

The spacecraft, carried by a Falcon 9 rocket and launched from Space Launch Complex-40, carries NASA astronaut Nick Hague and Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov as members of the Crew-9 mission. It is unusual for a Dragon to launch carrying just two crew members, as it typically carries crews of four. In this case, the spare seats are reserved for the homeward journey of NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams who are currently on the ISS after having traveled there on the first crewed test flight of the Boeing Starliner.

Read more
Europa Clipper overcomes transistor issue and is ready for launch next month
Europa Clipper.

This May, engineers working on NASA's Europa Clipper had to deliver the kind of news that no one wants to announce: There was a problem with the transistors on their spacecraft. Europa Clipper is heading to the moon of the same name, which orbits around Jupiter -- and that giant planet has an intense environment of radiation around it that is hostile to electronics. Engineers were concerned that some of the transistors may be damaged by that radiation, potentially shortening the life of the spacecraft.

Engineers told The New York Times of reacting to the issue with a "howl of terror." They worked on the problem throughout the summer, scrambling to figure out how many transistors would be affected and what impact that could have on the spacecraft and its mission. With launch date quickly approaching, they had only a short window to work in.

Read more