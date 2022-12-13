 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

How to watch Rocket Lab’s first U.S. launch on Thursday

Trevor Mogg
By

Rocket Lab is about to perform its first-ever launch from U.S. soil in what will be a major step forward for the 16-year-old spaceflight company.

The upcoming mission follows 31 satellite-deployment flights from Rocket Lab’s launch facility in New Zealand since 2018, with the move to the U.S. marking a significant expansion of its business.

The Virginia is for Launch Lovers mission is currently scheduled for Thursday, December 15, and will see Rocket Lab using its workhorse Electron rocket to deploy six satellites for radio frequency geospatial analytics provider HawkEye 360.

The Electron will depart Launch Complex 2 at Virginia Space’s Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport within NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility about 100 miles southeast of Washington, D.C.

Rocket Lab says that with its second launch facility it can now support more than 130 missions every year for government and commercial satellite operators, enabling it to better compete with the likes of SpaceX.

The company, founded by New Zealander Peter Beck, will use the same U.S. launch location for its next-generation and much more powerful Neutron rocket, which is currently under development. Fellow launch operator Northrop Grumman also uses the facility to launch its Antares rocket for Cygnus supply missions to the International Space Station.

How to watch

Rocket Lab will launch its first U.S. mission from its facility at Virginia Space’s Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport within NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility.

The launch is currently set for 6 p.m. ET (3 p.m. PT) on Thursday, December 15.

The early stages of the mission will be livestreamed via the player that will appear at the top of this page, or via Rocket Lab’s website or YouTube channel, which will carry the same feed.

The mission has already been delayed by poor weather conditions, so be sure to check Rocket Lab’s Twitter account for the very latest information regarding Thursday’s launch. We’ll be sure to update here, too, if we learn of any changes to the schedule.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Rocket footage shows awesome new view of Orion spacecraft launch
The view from the Orion spacecraft as it launched on NASA's SLS rocket in November 2022.
How to watch SpaceX launch its new Cargo Dragon capsule to ISS
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying a Dragon cargo capsule lifts off from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center on the company’s 22nd Commercial Resupply Services mission to the International Space Station.
How to watch SpaceX launch a resupply mission to ISS on Tuesday
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying a Dragon cargo capsule lifts off from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center on the company’s 22nd Commercial Resupply Services mission to the International Space Station.
How to watch Orion make its closest approach to the moon on Monday
An artist's depiction of the Orion spacecraft flying close to the moon.
This is the stunning view humans will soon get to experience
The moon and Earth as seen from the Orion spacecraft in November 2022.
Watch NASA’s cinematic video of the Artemis I moon mission
The moon and Earth as seen from the Orion spacecraft in November 2022.
NASA’s skywatching highlights for December include a lunar occultation
Mars slipping behind the moon.
NASA’s Orion spacecraft readies itself for long journey home
NASA's Orion spacecraft and Earth.
Two spacewalkers are installing a new solar array on the ISS today
Astronaut Josh Cassada is pictured during a spacewalk on Nov. 15, 2022, to ready the space station for future rollout solar array installation work.
James Webb and Keck Observatory see clouds on Saturn’s moon Titan
Near-infrared Images of Saturn’s moon Titan, as seen by JWST on November 4, 2022 (left), followed by Keck Observatory’s NIRC2 instrument paired with adaptive optics on November 6, 2022 (middle) and November 7, 2022 (right).
How to watch Orion’s return flyby of the moon on Monday
NASA’s uncrewed Orion spacecraft reached a maximum distance of nearly 270,000 miles from Earth during the Artemis I flight test before beginning its journey back toward Earth. Orion captured imagery of the Earth and Moon together from its distant lunar orbit, including this image on Nov. 28, 2022, taken from camera on one of the spacecraft’s solar array wings.
Hubble captures an open star cluster in a nearby satellite galaxy
Against a backdrop littered with tiny pinpricks of light glint a few, brighter stars. This whole collection is NGC 1858, an open star cluster in the northwest region of the Large Magellanic Cloud, a satellite galaxy of our Milky Way that boasts an abundance of star-forming regions. NGC 1858 is estimated to be around 10 million years old.clock
How to see Mars at its brightest at opposition this week
Finder chart for Mars on 8 December.