How to watch Rocket Lab’s first U.S. launch on Thursday

Rocket Lab is about to perform its first-ever launch from U.S. soil in what will be a major step forward for the 16-year-old spaceflight company.

The upcoming mission follows 31 satellite-deployment flights from Rocket Lab’s launch facility in New Zealand since 2018, with the move to the U.S. marking a significant expansion of its business.

The Virginia is for Launch Lovers mission is currently scheduled for Thursday, December 15, and will see Rocket Lab using its workhorse Electron rocket to deploy six satellites for radio frequency geospatial analytics provider HawkEye 360.

The Electron will depart Launch Complex 2 at Virginia Space’s Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport within NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility about 100 miles southeast of Washington, D.C.

Rocket Lab says that with its second launch facility it can now support more than 130 missions every year for government and commercial satellite operators, enabling it to better compete with the likes of SpaceX.

The company, founded by New Zealander Peter Beck, will use the same U.S. launch location for its next-generation and much more powerful Neutron rocket, which is currently under development. Fellow launch operator Northrop Grumman also uses the facility to launch its Antares rocket for Cygnus supply missions to the International Space Station.

How to watch

The launch is currently set for 6 p.m. ET (3 p.m. PT) on Thursday, December 15.

The early stages of the mission will be livestreamed via the player that will appear at the top of this page, or via Rocket Lab’s website or YouTube channel, which will carry the same feed.

The mission has already been delayed by poor weather conditions, so be sure to check Rocket Lab’s Twitter account for the very latest information regarding Thursday’s launch. We’ll be sure to update here, too, if we learn of any changes to the schedule.

