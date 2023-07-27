 Skip to main content
How to watch SpaceX launch largest ever commercial comms satellite on Thursday

Trevor Mogg
By
Hughes JUPITER 3 Mission

UPDATE: SpaceX called off Wednesday night’s Falcon Heavy launch just a few minutes before it was set to lift off. The company is now targeting Thursday night for the mission. Full details below.

SpaceX is getting ready to launch an enormous communications satellite using its most powerful operational rocket, the Falcon Heavy.

The Falcon Heavy is a triple-booster rocket that packs more than 5 million pounds of thrust at launch, about three times more power than the single-booster Falcon 9 rocket that SpaceX currently uses for most of its missions. However, the Heavy is less powerful than NASA’s new SLS rocket, which creates around 8.8 million pounds of thrust, and also SpaceX’s own in-development Super Heavy, with its 17 million pounds of thrust making it the most powerful rocket ever to fly (though its maiden mission in April ended in a midair fireball).

SpaceX is aiming to send the Falcon Heavy skyward from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Thursday, July 27, in what will be its seventh flight since its debut mission in 2018.

The flight will deploy the 9-ton Jupiter 3 communications satellite to a geosynchronous transfer orbit in a mission for Maryland-based Hughes Network Systems. When fully deployed, the Jupiter 3 — the largest commercial communications satellite ever built — approaches the wingspan of a commercial airliner, the company said.

SpaceX will live stream the liftoff and also the spectacular moment when the two side boosters come in to land upright close to the launch site shortly after liftoff. Safe landings will allow SpaceX to reuse the Falcon 9 boosters for future flights. It seems there are no plans to recover the core booster.

Both of the side boosters on this flight previously supported the USSF-44 and USSF-67 missions.

How to watch

SpaceX is targeting Thursday, July 27, for the launch of the Falcon Heavy rocket on the Hughes Jupiter 3 mission.

The launch window opens at around 11 p.m. ET (8 p.m. PT), though SpaceX has yet to confirm the precise time.

A live webcast will begin about 15 minutes before liftoff. You can watch it via the player embedded at the top of this page or via SpaceX’s YouTube channel, which will carry the same feed. If there are any late changes to the schedule due to weather or technical issues, the details will be shared by SpaceX on its X (formerly Twitter) account.

Topics
