 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

How to watch SpaceX’s spacecraft take a very short trip on Saturday

Trevor Mogg
By

NASA is making final preparations to move the SpaceX Crew Dragon Endeavour spacecraft to a different port at the International Space Station (ISS).

The spacecraft will be moved from the space-facing port of the station’s Harmony module to Harmony’s forward port. The forward port gives the Canadarm2 robotic arm easier access to the roll-out solar arrays that will arrive on SpaceX’s commercial resupply mission in June, NASA said. The solar arrays will eventually be attached to the exterior of the ISS as part of ongoing upgrade work to the station’s power supply.

Related Videos

The relocation flight is scheduled to take place on Saturday and will involve all four Crew-6 astronauts hopping aboard for the ride. NASA will live stream the journey, which is expected to take just 43 minutes.

Related

Crew-6 members Stephen Bowen and Woody Hoburg of NASA, together with Sultan Alneyadi of the United Arab Emirates and Andrey Fedyaev of Russia, will undock  at 7:10 a.m. and then attach to Harmony’s forward port at 7:53 a.m.

The four crewmembers worked together on Tuesday to check the pressure suits they’ll be wearing during their short ride inside the Crew Dragon. They also reviewed their relocation procedures, checked vehicle hatches, and prepared the spacecraft cabin, NASA said.

Such vehicle maneuvers are an occasional feature of life aboard the space station. Just last month, for example, three ISS crewmembers rode a Russian Soyuz spacecraft between two ports to make room for a visiting cargo spacecraft. The flight took about 38 minutes. And in July 2021, SpaceX relocated a Crew Dragon to make way for Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft.

How to watch

The repositioning flight will begin at 7:10 a.m. ET on Saturday, May 6, and end at about 7:53 a.m.

NASA’s live stream will begin at 6 a.m. ET . You can watch it via the player embedded at the top of this page, or by visiting NASA’s YouTube channel, which will carry the same feed.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
SpaceX scrubs launch of world’s most powerful rocket due to valve issue
SpaceX's Starship rocket on the pad in Boca Chica, Texas.

The planned first test flight of the SpaceX Starship and Super Heavy rocket has been scrubbed. The launch of the world's most powerful rocket had been scheduled for today, Monday April 17, but was called off due to a frozen valve.

The decision was made to halt the countdown around 10 minutes before liftoff, turning the event today into a wet dress rehearsal instead of a test flight. That means the rocket was fueled and ready to launch, but did not actually leave the ground, and the countdown was halted around 40 seconds before liftoff. "A pressurant valve appears to be frozen, so unless it starts operating soon, no launch today," SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said on Twitter.

Read more
SpaceX aims to launch world’s most powerful rocket on Monday
SpaceX's Super Heavy and Starship.

SpaceX is targeting Monday, April 17, for the maiden launch of the most powerful rocket ever built after receiving clearance from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

“After a comprehensive license evaluation process, the FAA determined SpaceX met all safety, environmental, policy, payload, airspace integration, and financial responsibility requirements,” the agency said in a statement on Friday.

Read more
Elon Musk says SpaceX now eyeing late April for first Starship flight
SpaceX's Starship rocket on the pad in Boca Chica, Texas.

SpaceX chief Elon Musk tweeted on Monday that Starship’s maiden orbital flight could take place “near the end of [the] third week of April.”

There had been hopes that the test flight of the world’s most powerful rocket -- comprising the Super Heavy booster and second-stage Starship -- might take place as early as this week following an earlier tweet from Musk confirming that the vehicle was stacked and “ready to launch” from SpaceX’s Starbase facility in Boca Chica, Texas.

Read more