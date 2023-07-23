 Skip to main content
Hubble image shows a lonely star glowing over an irregular background galaxy

Georgina Torbet
By

This week’s image from the Hubble Space Telescope is notable for the way it was composed as much as for the object it shows. Composed of two different exposures which have been merged, it shows the star BD+17 2217 shining over the background irregular galaxy Arp 263.

Irregular galaxies are those with irregular structures, unlike elliptical galaxies or spiral galaxies such as our Milky Way. Arp 263 is patchy and cloudy, with some areas glowing brightly due to star formation while other areas appear practically bare. Such galaxies are typically formed due to interactions with other galaxies, which can occur when a massive galaxy passes by and pulls the original galaxy out of shape. In the case of Arp 263, it is thought that it developed its irregular shape when two galaxies merged.

The bright star BD+17 2217. Arp 263 – also known as NGC 3239 in the foreground and irregular galaxy Arp 263 in the background.
The irregular galaxy Arp 263 lurks in the background of this image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope, but the view is dominated by a stellar photobomber, the bright star BD+17 2217. Arp 263 – also known as NGC 3239 – is a patchy, irregular galaxy studded with regions of recent star formation, and astronomers believe that its ragged appearance is due to its having formed from the merger of two galaxies. It lies around 25 million light-years away in the constellation Leo. ESA/Hubble & NASA, J. Dalcanton, A. Filippenko

What is unusual about this image is the way it was created and the effect that has on the distinctive diffraction spikes coming from bright objects. These spikes of light are caused by the mirror’s geometry that Hubble uses to observe distant objects. Typically Hubble images have four diffraction spikes (compared to the six prominent diffraction spikes seen in images from the James Webb Space Telescope), but in this case, you can see eight diffraction spikes from the brightest objects. This is because two different sets of data were combined to create the image, each taken at a different angle, so you see twice as many spikes.

“The interloping foreground star, BD+17 2217, is adorned with two sets of crisscrossing diffraction spikes. The interaction of light with Hubble’s internal structure means that concentrated bright objects, such as stars, are surrounded by four prominent spikes,” Hubble scientists explain. “Since this image of BD+17 2217 was created using two sets of Hubble data, the spikes from both images surround this stellar photobomber. The spikes are at different angles because Hubble was at different orientations when it collected the two datasets.”

1 million images get stitched together to form an atlas of star birth
This image shows the IRAS 11051-7706 object in the Chamaeleon constellation. New stars are born in the colourful clouds of gas and dust seen here. The infrared observations underlying the image reveal new details in the star-forming regions that are usually obscured by the clouds of dust. The image was produced with data collected by the VIRCAM instrument, which is attached to the VISTA telescope at ESO’s Paranal Observatory in Chile. The observations were done as part of the VISIONS survey, which will allow astronomers to better understand how stars form in these dust-enshrouded regions.

Stars are born in dense clouds of dust and gas called, adorably enough, stellar nurseries. These nurseries can be vast, spreading over 1,000 light-years across, and can produce thousands of baby stars. In order to study these busy, exciting regions, astronomers have put together thousands of images to create mosaics of five nearby nurseries, producing an atlas of star birth.

The researchers used images from the European Southern Observatory's Visible and Infrared Survey Telescope for Astronomy (VISTA), stitching together five years of observations to show regions like the L1688 region in the Ophiuchus constellation and the IRAS 11051-7706 and HH 909 A objects in the Chamaeleon constellation.

Read more
Hubble observes weird star system with three off-kilter, planet-forming disks
This illustration is based on Hubble Space Telescope images of gas and dust discs encircling the young star TW Hydrae. We have an oblique view of three concentric rings of dust and gas. At the centre is the bright white glow of the central star. The reddish-coloured rings are inclined to each other and are therefore casting dark shadows across the outermost ring.

Planets form from large disks of dust and gas that collect around their host stars. Billions of years ago, our solar system would have looked like a single point of bright light coming from the sun, with a disk of matter swirling around it that eventually clumped into planets. To learn about how our solar system formed, it's helpful to look at other systems that are currently going through this process -- such as TW Hydrae, a system located 200 light-years away and turned face-on toward us, making it the perfect place to observe planetary formation.

But there's something odd about the TW Hydrae system. In 2017, astronomers first noticed a strange shadow that was visible on the disk of dust and gas surrounding the star. While such shadows are typically from a planet formed within the disk, in this case the shadow's shape and movement suggested it was actually from a second disk, located within the first disk and tilted at a different angle. Now, astronomers think they have spotted evidence of a third disk, with all three stacked up and creating a complex pattern of shadows.

Read more
Hubble celebrates its 33rd birthday with stunning nebula image
Astronomers are celebrating the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope’s 33rd launch anniversary with an ethereal photo of a nearby star-forming region, NGC 1333. The nebula is in the Perseus molecular cloud, and is located approximately 960 light-years away.

It will soon be the 33rd anniversary of the launch of the Hubble Space Telescope, and to celebrate this milestone, Hubble scientists have shared a stunning image taken by the telescope of a picturesque nebula. NGC 1333 is a busy stellar nursery, with new stars forming among the cloud of dust and gas located 960 light-years away.

The beautiful image of the nebula shows swirls of dark dust around glowing points of light where new stars are being born. To capture this scene, Hubble used its instruments across their full wavelengths, from ultraviolet through the optical light range and into the near-infrared. Hubble took the image using its Wide Field Camera 3 instrument, which used several filter across different wavelengths that were then assigned to colors (Blue: F475W, Green: F606W, Red: F657N and F814W) to create the colorful final result.

Read more