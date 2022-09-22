 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

ISS gets more crowded with 3 new astronauts taking crew to 10

Trevor Mogg
By

The International Space Station (ISS) is currently a little more crowded than usual after three new crew members arrived at the facility on Wednesday, September 21, bringing the crew count to 10.

The new arrivals include NASA astronaut Frank Rubio and Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin. The mission is Rubio’s first to space. The trio arrived aboard a Russian Soyuz spacecraft on Wednesday afternoon ET following the launch from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan just over three hours earlier.

Rubio, Prokopyev, and Petelin join Expedition 67 Commander Oleg Artemyev on the orbiting outpost, along with NASA astronauts Bob Hines, Kjell Lindgren, and Jessica Watkins, ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti, and cosmonauts Denis Matveev and Sergey Korsakov of Roscosmos.

The new crew members will spend six months living and working aboard the space-based laboratory, conducting science experiments in microgravity experiments and perhaps taking part in extravehicular activities, better known as spacewalks.

The usual crew count on the ISS is around six or seven, but it’ll stay at 10 until September 29 when a Soyuz spacecraft will return to Earth carrying Artemyev, Matveev, and Korsakov after lengthy stays aboard the space station.

NASA has described the orbital facility, which went into operation two decades ago, as “larger than a six-bedroom house,” with six sleeping quarters, three bathrooms, a gym, and a 360-degree-view bay window, so even with 10 people on board, it shouldn’t feel too cramped.

Plus, a crew of 10 isn’t the most the station has hosted at one time with the record currently standing at 13 crew members during a mission in 2009.

It’s currently a busy time for the ISS regarding crew rotation. Following today’s arrivals and next week’s departure, Hines, Lindgren, Watkins, and Cristoforetti will also return home at around the same time as four new crew members arrive aboard a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft in early-to-mid October.

Editors' Recommendations

NASA reveals who will build new spacesuits for next lunar landing
An artist's illustration showing astronauts on the moon.
Surreal NASA video makes Earth look like another world
An aurora seen from the space station.
ISS astronaut shows how CPR is performed in space
The International Space Station.
NASA spacewalk video shows dramatic view of Earth
Russian cosmonauts during a spacewalk in September 2022.
Listen to the sounds of space with these James Webb sonifications
This landscape of “mountains” and “valleys” speckled with glittering stars is actually the edge of a nearby, young, star-forming region called NGC 3324 in the Carina Nebula. Captured in infrared light by NASA’s new James Webb Space Telescope, this image reveals for the first time previously invisible areas of star birth.
NASA scrubs the launch of its Space Launch System rocket due to fuel leak
NASA's Space Launch System rocket on the launch pad at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Saturday, September 3.
Citizen scientist shares stunning image of Jupiter’s atmosphere
NASA’s Juno spacecraft observed the complex colors and structure of Jupiter’s clouds as it completed its 43rd close flyby of the giant planet on July 5, 2022. Citizen scientist Björn Jónsson created these two images using raw data from the JunoCam instrument aboard the spacecraft. At the time the raw image was taken, Juno was about 3,300 miles (5,300 kilometers) above Jupiter’s cloud tops, at a latitude of about 50 degrees. North is up. At that moment, the spacecraft was traveling at about 130,000 mph (209,000 kilometers per hour) relative to the planet.
NASA’s Artemis I launch postponed following fuel leak issue
NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket with the Orion spacecraft aboard is seen atop a mobile launcher.
Inflatable lunar habitat could keep future moon explorers cozy
A vision of a future Moon settlement assembled from semi-buried inflatable habitats. Sited beside the lunar poles in regions of near-perpetual solar illumination, mirrors positioned above each habitat would reflect sunlight into greenhouses within the doughnut-shaped habitats.
Glitch fixed on Voyager 1 probe, but underlying cause still a mystery
Voyager’s high-gain antenna, seen at the center of this illustration of the NASA spacecraft, is one component controlled by the attitude articulation and control system (AACS).
Stars sparkle in various colors in this week’s Hubble image
This glittering gathering of stars is the globular cluster NGC 6558, and it was captured by the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope’s Advanced Camera for Surveys. NGC 6558 is closer to the center of the Milky Way than Earth is, and lies about 23,000 light-years away in the constellation Sagittarius.
After SLS rocket flop, Space Coast visitors make do with SpaceX launch
Falcon 9
NASA’s Webb telescope captures the majestic Tarantula Nebula
The Tarantula Nebula captured by the James Webb Space Telescope.