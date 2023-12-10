 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

Missing tomato recovered after being lost on the ISS for 8 months

Georgina Torbet
By

In a delightful lost and found mystery, astronauts on board the the International Space Station (ISS) have finally located a single tomato that was lost somewhere in the station for eight months.

One of the challenges of living in microgravity is that things don’t stay where you put them. When astronauts go outside the ISS on spacewalks, for example, they have to use tethers to keep themselves and their tools from floating away. Inside the station, they have much more freedom of movement, but the problem of things floating away still exists. Just ask astronaut Frank Rubio, who lost the infamous tomato earlier this year.

NASA astronaut and Expedition 68 Flight Engineer Frank Rubio checks tomato plants growing inside the International Space Station for the XROOTS space botany study on Oct. 14, 2022.
NASA astronaut and Expedition 68 Flight Engineer Frank Rubio checks tomato plants growing inside the International Space Station as part of the the XROOTS space botany study on October 14, 2022. Koichi Wakata/Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency

The tomato was part of the ongoing experiments into growing crops on the ISS, which have included growing chilies, kale, radishes, and more. The crewmembers even get to eat some of the fruits of their labor. But when NASA’s Rubio went to enjoy his share of the harvest from the station’s tomato plants in March, his dwarf tomato floated away before he could enjoy it.

Recommended Videos

As reported by space.com, Rubio discussed the lost tomato in a livestream following his return to Earth in September after a record-breaking stay in space. “I spent so many hours looking for that thing,” Rubio said. “I’m sure the desiccated tomato will show up at some point and vindicate me, years in the future.”

Related

And now, finally, the tomato has reappeared. In another livestream celebrating the ISS’s 25th anniversary, NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli addressed the troublesome tomato: “Our good friend Frank Rubio, who headed home [in September], has been blamed for quite a while for eating the tomato. But we can exonerate him. We found the tomato.”

Rubio joked that he had spent hours and hours looking for his lost prize, as fresh fruits and veggies are highly prized by astronauts who live primarily off prepackaged foods. Growing foods in space is important not only for astronauts’ physical health, but is also thought to be important for mental health and well-being.

The crop that produced the tomato was the final harvest from the Veg-05 experiment, which saw astronauts growing salad crops to experiment with the types of fertilizer and the levels of light that are best for growing vegetables in orbit.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Space Writer
Georgina is the Digital Trends space writer, covering human space exploration, planetary science, and cosmology. She…
NASA’s Frank Rubio just set a space record aboard the ISS
NASA astronaut Frank Rubio aboard the ISS.

When NASA astronaut Frank Rubio launched into space in September last year, he became the first Salvadoran-American to head to orbit.

And now, 355 days later, Rubio has just set another record for the longest stay in space by a NASA astronaut.

Read more
SpaceX Crew-6 splash down after 6 months in orbit
spacex crew 6 splash down after six months in orbit return

Four astronauts aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule have splashed down off the coast of Florida after undocking from the International Space Station (ISS) 17 hours earlier.

NASA live streamed the key moments of the homecoming, including the undocking and the final moments before splashdown at about 12:20 a.m. ET on Monday morning. Footage from both events can be viewed below, with the first clip showing the Crew Dragon's Draco engines firing as the vehicle moves away from the station:

Read more
Watch the highlights of SpaceX’s Crew-7 arrival at the ISS
nasa announces breakthrough in search for iss air leak space station

Following a perfect launch from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida early on Saturday, SpaceX’s four Crew-7 astronauts arrived safely at the International Space Station (ISS) the following day.

NASA live-streamed the Crew Dragon spacecraft approaching the ISS before docking, and also shared footage of the crew’s arrival aboard the station. The spacecraft’s hatch was opened at 10:58 a.m. ET (7:58 a.m. PT) on Sunday, shortly after the ISS crew opened the hatch between the space station and the pressurized mating adapter, NASA reported.

Read more