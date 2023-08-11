 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

James Webb captures image of the most distant star ever discovered

Georgina Torbet
By

The James Webb Space Telescope has captured a stunning image of the most distant star ever discovered. Discovered by Hubble in 2020, the star named Earendel is located an astonishing 28 billion light-years away. While in the previous Hubble image, the star was only visible as a small blob, these new observations from Webb are detailed enough to reveal information about the star like its type and information about the galaxy in which it resides.

The Webb image shows a galaxy cluster called WHL0137-08, which is so massive that it bends spacetime and acts like a magnifying glass for the more distant galaxies behind it. Some of these distant galaxies being magnified include one called the Sunrise Arc, which hosts Earendel. The Sunrise Arc is located near the end of one of the spikes from the bright central star, at around the five o’clock position. A zoomed-in version of the image shows the Arc and Earendel within t.

This image from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope of a massive galaxy cluster called WHL0137-08 contains the most strongly magnified galaxy known in the universe’s first billion years: the Sunrise Arc, and within that galaxy, the most distant star ever detected. The star, nicknamed Earendel, was first discovered by the Hubble Space Telescope. Follow-up observations using Webb’s NIRCam (Near-Infrared Camera) reveals the star to be a massive B-type star more than twice as hot as our Sun, and about a million times more luminous.
This image from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope of a massive galaxy cluster called WHL0137-08 contains the most strongly magnified galaxy known in the universe’s first billion years: the Sunrise Arc, and within that galaxy, the most distant star ever detected. The star, nicknamed Earendel, was first discovered by the Hubble Space Telescope. Follow-up observations using Webb’s NIRCam (Near-Infrared Camera) reveal the star to be a massive B-type star more than twice as hot as our Sun, and about a million times more luminous. Image: NASA, ESA, CSA; Science: Dan Coe (STScI/AURA for ESA, JHU), Brian Welch (NASA-GSFC, UMD); Image Processing: Zolt G. Levay

Due to this magnification effect, called gravitational lensing, Earendel is magnified by an amazing factor of 4,000. As the star is so distant, we are seeing it as it was an extremely long time ago due to the amount of time it takes light to travel the great distance. The star is thought to be from 1 billion years after the big bang, so studying it can help us learn about some of the early stars.

Related

One surprise to the researchers is that there are indications that Earendel may have a companion star, cooler and redder than it is, although it’s hard to be sure because the light from the possibly two stars blurs together. But scientists can tell some information about Earendel with more certainty, such as that it is a type called a massive B-type star, and that it is more than twice as hot as our sun and around a million times more luminous.

Recommended Videos

The data was collected using Webb’s NIRCam camera instrument, but the researchers took observations of the region using Webb’s NIRSpec spectroscopy instrument as well. They are now analyzing these data too and hope to learn about the host galaxy’s composition and more exact figures for its distance from Earth.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Space Writer
Georgina is the Digital Trends space writer, covering human space exploration, planetary science, and cosmology. She…
See the stunning image James Webb took to celebrate its first birthday
The first anniversary image from the NASA/ESA/CSA James Webb Space Telescope displays star birth like it’s never been seen before, full of detailed, impressionistic texture. The subject is the Rho Ophiuchi cloud complex, the closest star-forming region to Earth. It is a relatively small, quiet stellar nursery, but you’d never know it from Webb’s chaotic close-up. Jets bursting from young stars crisscross the image, impacting the surrounding interstellar gas and lighting up molecular hydrogen, shown in red. Some stars display the telltale shadow of a circumstellar disc, the makings of future planetary systems.

Today marks the one-year anniversary of the first images shared from the James Webb Space Telescope, and to celebrate this milestone NASA has shared yet another gorgeous image of space captured by Webb.

The new image shows a star system called Rho Ophiuchi; a busy region where new stars are being born amide swirls of dust and gas. Located just 390 light-years away, Webb was able to capture the region in stunning detail using its NIRCam instrument.

Read more
Zoom into stunning James Webb image to see a galaxy formed 13.4 billion years ago
A section of a James Webb image showing a small part of the Extended Groth Strip, located between the Ursa Major and Boötes constellations.

One of the amazing things about the James Webb Space Telescope is the level of detail it is able to capture of very distant objects -- but it can be hard to picture what that means when the distances being considered are so large. Now, a new visualization gives a feel of just how detailed the data from the telescope is, by showing how it's possible to start with a stunning view of thousands of galaxies and zoom closer and closer in until you reach just one.

CEERS: Flight to Maisie's Galaxy

Read more
Astronomers spot the shiniest exoplanet ever discovered
An artist impression of exoplanet LTT9779b orbiting its host star.

When you look up at the night sky you see mostly stars, not planets -- and that's simply because planets are so much smaller and dimmer than stars. But you can see planets in our solar system, like Venus, which is one of the brightest objects in the night sky. Due to its thick, dense atmosphere, Venus reflects 75% of the sun's light, making it shine brightly. Recently, though, astronomers discovered a planet that reflects even more of its star's light, making it the shiniest exoplanet ever found.

Exoplanet LTT9779 b reflects 80% of the light from its star, which it orbits very close to. That makes it extremely hot, and researchers believe that the planet is covered in clouds of silicate and liquid metal, which is what makes it so reflective.

Read more