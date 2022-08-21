 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

NASA announces four new astrophysics mission proposals

Georgina Torbet
By

NASA has announced it is considering four new mission proposals to study topics in astrophysics. Each of the proposals has been funded for a nine-month concept study, after which two will be chosen to be built for launches in 2027 and 2028.

The four mission concepts cover topics from studying the sky in the ultraviolet range to learn about the evolution of galaxies, to using sensitive X-ray and ultraviolet telescopes to study short events like supernova explosions, to searching almost the entire sky for bursts of gamma rays, to studying gamma ray bursts from the International Space Station.

This image from NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope features the spiral galaxy Mrk (Markarian) 1337, which is roughly 120 million light-years away from Earth in the constellation Virgo.
This image from NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope features the spiral galaxy Mrk (Markarian) 1337, which is roughly 120 million light-years away from Earth in the constellation Virgo. ESA/Hubble & NASA, A. Riess et al.

The concepts are part of NASA’s medium-scale Explorers Program, split into the Medium Explorer section and the Missions of Opportunity section.

“NASA’s Explorers Program has a proud tradition of supporting innovative approaches to exceptional science, and these selections hold that same promise,” said Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator for NASA’s Science Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters in Washington, in a statement. “From studying the evolution of galaxies to explosive, high-energy events, these proposals are inspiring in their scope and creativity to explore the unknown in our universe.”

Astrophysics is a topic that doesn’t always garner as much public interest as topics like planetary science, but it’s vitally important to understand astronomical objects from the smaller objects like planets and moons all the way up to entire galaxies and how they interact. The Explorers Program funds projects in topics like geophysics, heliophysics, and astrophysics.

Previous Explorers Program missions include the NEOWISE infrared space telescope which first spotted a famous near-Earth comet, the NuSTAR X-ray telescope which made news for identifying a cosmic oddity in the X-ray wavelength, and the Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite or TESS which has discovered over 5,000 candidate exoplanets. The program also includes the upcoming SPHEREx mission which survey the entire sky to investigate the origins of the universe, set to launch in 2025.

The idea of the program is to fund relatively low-cost missions, so the recently selected missions under the Medium Explorer program will have a total budget of $300 million not including the launch vehicle, while the Mission of Opportunity missions have a total budget of $80 million.

Editors' Recommendations

How to watch the rollout ahead of NASA’s biggest launch of the year

A full Moon in view on June 14, 2022 behind the Space Launch System and Orion spacecraft atop the mobile launcher at Launch Complex 39B at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The rocket and spacecraft are undergoing final preparations for launch.

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 astronauts are just about ready for launch

SpaceX's Crew-5 astronauts.

This colorful Hubble dreamscape is sculpted by newborn stars

This celestial cloudscape from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope captures the colorful region in the Orion Nebula surrounding the Herbig-Haro object HH 505. Herbig-Haro objects are luminous regions surrounding newborn stars that form when stellar winds or jets of gas spew from these infant stars creating shockwaves that collide with nearby gas and dust at high speeds. In the case of HH 505, these outflows originate from the star IX Ori, which lies on the outskirts of the Orion Nebula around 1,000 light-years from Earth. The outflows themselves are visible as gracefully curving structures at the top and bottom of this image. Their interaction with the large-scale flow of gas and dust from the core of the nebula distorts them into sinuous curves.

Six tiny satellites will form a huge virtual telescope to study space weather

The first of six SunRISE SmallSats is shown here at a Utah State University Space Dynamics Laboratory clean room being worked on by engineers. Pointed toward the camera is the SmallSat’s Sun-facing side, including its fully deployed solar arrays.

The sun is even more active than expected right now

NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory captured this image of a solar flare – as seen in the bright flash towards the middle of the Sun – on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. The image shows a subset of extreme ultraviolet light that highlights the extremely hot material in flares and which is colorized in teal.

See NASA’s VIPER rover navigate a lunar obstacle course

The VIPER engineering team observe the rover prototype's ability to navigate the fluffy lunar soil simulant in the SLOPE lab at NASA's Glenn Research Center in Cleveland.

Space-based dust monitoring instrument takes its first measurements

This image shows the first measurements taken by EMIT on July 27, 2022, as it passed over Western Australia. The image at the front of the cube shows a mix of materials in Western Australia, including exposed soil (brown), vegetation (dark green), agricultural fields (light green), a small river, and clouds. The rainbow colors extending through the main part of the cube are the spectral fingerprints from corresponding spots in the front image. The graph on the right shows spectral fingerprints for a sample of soil, vegetation, and a river from the image cube.

NASA condemns Chinese space debris’ free fall to Earth

A Chinese Long March-5B rocket launches from Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in Hainan province, carrying the space station module Wentian on July 24, 2022.

How ESA is getting its spacecraft ready to explore hellish conditions of Venus

Artist impression of ESA's EnVision mission.

Future moon explorers could stay cozy in lunar pits

This is a spectacular high-Sun view of the Mare Tranquillitatis pit crater revealing boulders on an otherwise smooth floor. This image from LRO's Narrow Angle Camera is 400 meters (1,312 feet) wide, north is up.

Hubble captures a diverse trio of galactic objects

This luminescent image features multiple galaxies, perhaps most noticeably LEDA 58109, the lone galaxy in the upper right. LEDA 58109 is flanked by two further galactic objects to its lower left — an active galactic nucleus (AGN) called SDSS J162558.14+435746.4 that partially obscures the galaxy SDSS J162557.25+435743.5, which appears to poke out to the right behind the AGN.

Check out NASA’s skywatching tips for August

6 awesome Earth images captured from the ISS in July

The Nile River as seen from the space station.