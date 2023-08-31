 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

How to watch the Crew-6 astronauts return to Earth this weekend

Georgina Torbet
By

Following a six-month stay in space, four astronauts are readying to return home from the International Space Station (ISS). The members of SpaceX Crew-6 — NASA astronauts Woody Hoburg and Stephen Bowen, UAE (United Arab Emirates) Flight Engineer Sultan Alneyadi, and Roscosmos Flight Engineer Andrey Fedyaev — will be heading back to Earth on board a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft this weekend. It departs on Saturday, September 2.

NASA Live: Official Stream of NASA TV

The crew are scheduled to splash down late on Saturday night, and NASA will be live-streaming coverage of their undocking, return journey, and splashdown throughout the day. If you’d like to watch along at home, we’ve got all the details below.

Recommended Videos

The Crew-6 astronauts are set to return home

Expedition 69 Flight Engineers (from left) Andrey Fedyaev of Roscosmos and Stephen Bowen and Woody Hoburg, both from NASA, are pictured in the SpaceX pressure suits they will wear when they return to Earth aboard the company’s Dragon Endeavour spacecraft in September.
Expedition 69 Flight Engineers (from left) Andrey Fedyaev of Roscosmos and Stephen Bowen and Woody Hoburg, both from NASA, sport the SpaceX pressure suits they will wear when they return to Earth aboard the company’s Dragon Endeavour spacecraft this weekend. NASA

Crew-6 members have spent approximately six months on board the ISS, and with the recent arrival of Crew-7, they are now ready to depart. The newly arrived Crew-7 members — NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli, European Space Agency astronaut Andreas Mogensen, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Satoshi Furukawa, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Konstantin Borisov — have been welcomed aboard and settled in to the station, so now it’s time for the busy station to become a little less crowded with the departure of Crew-6.

Related

Some of the highlights of the Crew-6 mission include the longest stay in space by an Arab astronaut, Al Neyadi, and the installation of new solar arrays for the station by NASA astronauts Bowen and Hoburg.

How to watch the Crew-6 undocking and splashdown

NASA will be live-streaming the major milestones of Crew-6’s return to Earth. If you’re up early on Saturday, September 2, you’ll be able to catch the closing of the Dragon’s hatch, with video coverage beginning at 7 a.m. ET (4 a.m. PT) and the hatch closing scheduled for 7:20 a.m. ET (4:20 a.m. PT). Then there will be some time for final preparations before the flight, with the Dragon scheduled to undock from the station at 9:05 a.m. ET (6:05 a.m. PT).

The astronauts will then be traveling back from the ISS to Earth, which will take most of the day on Saturday. If you fancy checking in on their progress throughout the day, there will be audio-only coverage available via NASA’s YouTube channel.

Then video coverage will be back for the Dragon’s deorbit burn, entry, and splashdown, which you’ll be able to catch starting at 11:45 p.m. ET (8:45 p.m. PT). Splashdown itself is scheduled for a bit after midnight ET, so that’s 12:58 a.m. ET on Sunday, September 3, or 9:58 p.m. PT on Saturday, September 2.

To watch the coverage, you can either head to NASA TV’s YouTube page or use the video embedded near the top of this article.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Space Writer
Georgina is the Digital Trends space writer, covering human space exploration, planetary science, and cosmology. She…
How to watch the 2023 Perseid meteor shower this weekend
A bright Perseid meteor streaked down on August 7, 2010, over buildings at the Stellafane amateur astronomy convention in Springfield, Vermont.

This weekend sees the opportunity to catch the best meteor shower of the year, the Perseids, as the Earth passes through a cloud of debris from a comet called Swift–Tuttle. If you fancy doing a bit of stargazing then the evening of Saturday, August 12 is the perfect time to catch the meteor shower. Though if you don't fancy heading out or if you live somewhere with limited visibility of the sky then there will also be the chance to observe the shower from the comfort of your home thanks to an online livestream of the event.

Meteor showers are the result of tiny particles passing through Earth's atmosphere and creating streaks across the sky. These showers of many meteors happen at set times each year as they occur when the Earth passes through a particular point in its orbit of the sun. In the case of the Perseids, named as they appear to come from the direction of the constellation Perseus, they occur when the Earth moves through a patch of debris left by an orbiting comet.
What to expect from the Perseid meteor shower
A bright Perseid meteor streaked down on August 7, 2010, over buildings at the Stellafane amateur astronomy convention in Springfield, Vermont. Sky & Telescope / Dennis di Cicco

Read more
NASA reveals new date for Crew-7 mission to space station
The International Space Station pictured from the SpaceX Crew Dragon Endeavour during a fly-around of the orbiting lab.

The four crew members of NASA’s SpaceX Crew-7 mission inside SpaceX Hangar X at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. From left to right: Konstantin Borisov, Andreas Mogensen, Jasmin Moghbeli, and Satoshi Furukawa. SpaceX

UPDATE: NASA had moved the targeted launch date from August 17 to August 21. But it's now targeting Friday, August 25. This article has been updated to reflect the change.

Read more
How to watch the Euclid dark matter telescope launch this Saturday
This artist impression shows Euclid leaving Earth and on its way to Sun-Earth Lagrange point L2. This equilibrium point of the Sun-Earth system is located 1.5 million kilometres from Earth in the opposite direction of the Sun. L2 revolves around the Sun along with Earth. During Euclid’s orbit at L2, Euclid’s sunshield always blocks the light from the Sun, Earth and Moon while pointing its telescope towards deep space, ensuring a high level of stability for its instruments.

The astronomy community is about to get a new instrument to probe the mysteries of dark matter, with the launch of the European Space Agency (ESA)'s Euclid telescope this Saturday. Euclid is a highly sophisticated space-based telescope that will observe huge swaths of the sky to create a 3D model of the universe to help elucidate some of the biggest questions in cosmology.

Euclid | Journey to darkness

Read more