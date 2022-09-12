 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

NASA rocket repairs going to plan ahead of 3rd launch effort

Trevor Mogg
By

NASA is working to get its next-generation rocket into orbit to finally launch the ambitious Artemis space exploration program.

Following failed attempts to blast the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket skyward on August 29 and September 3, NASA engineers at the Kennedy Space Center launch site in Florida have been working tirelessly to fix the issues that caused those countdowns to halt.

With the rocket still on the launchpad, the to-do list has included replacing the seals at the center of the hydrogen leak that occurred during fueling operations for the rocket’s second launch attempt.

“Engineers have replaced the seals associated with the hydrogen leak detected during the #Artemis I launch attempt on Sept. 3,” NASA confirmed on Saturday. “The teams will inspect the new seals over the weekend and assess opportunities to launch.”

Engineers have replaced the seals associated with the hydrogen leak detected during the #Artemis I launch attempt on Sept. 3. The teams will inspect the new seals over the weekend and assess opportunities to launch: https://t.co/dT8A4UEkvd pic.twitter.com/xXzwbYOxMp

&mdash; NASA Artemis (@NASAArtemis) September 9, 2022

The launch team is now aiming to conduct a tanking demonstration as soon as September 17, a procedure designed to check the new seals under super-cold conditions that replicate the conditions on launch day.

The tanking demonstration will involve loading liquid hydrogen and liquid oxygen in the SLS rocket’s core stage and interim cryogenic propulsion stage and getting to a stable replenish state for both propellants, NASA said.

Engineers will also conduct several other tests to validate the ground and flight hardware and software systems’ ability to perform the necessary functions required to thermally condition the engines for flight.

Once all of these preparations have been successfully carried out, the team will assess the data and make a final decision on whether to go for launch before the end of this month.

The upcoming Artemis I missions is one of the most highly anticipated NASA events in years as it will usher in a new era of space exploration that will soon involve astronaut missions to the moon and even Mars.

When the uncrewed Artemis I launch takes place hopefully in the coming weeks, the most powerful rocket NASA has ever built will propel the new Orion spacecraft toward the moon, where it’ll perform a fly-by before returning to Earth about six weeks later.

A successful mission will pave the way for Artemis II that will see the Orion take the same route though this time with a crew on board.

Artemis III, which could take place as early as 2025, will endeavor to put the first woman and first person of color on the lunar surface in what will also be the first astronaut landing since the final Apollo mission in 1972.

But that’s just the start, as NASA wants to build a moon base for long-duration astronaut missions, and also send the first crew to Mars in a historic voyage that could take place in the late 2030s. But before that can happen, there is still much work to be done.

Editors' Recommendations

NASA’s Artemis I launch postponed following fuel leak issue

NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket with the Orion spacecraft aboard is seen atop a mobile launcher.

NASA scrubs the launch of its Space Launch System rocket due to fuel leak

NASA's Space Launch System rocket on the launch pad at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Saturday, September 3.

Liquid hydrogen leak interrupts Artemis I launch preparations

sls launch hydrogen leak screenshot 2022 09 03 141237

How to watch NASA launch its mega moon rocket on Saturday

NASA's SLS rocket on its way to the launchpad.

Perseverance rover uncovers clues to the history of Mars

The Perseverance Mars rover took this selfie on Sept. 10, 2021 — sol 198 of the mission – in Jezero Crater after coring into a rock called ‘Rochette.’ Rock core samples from the floor of the crater will be brought back to Earth and analyzed to characterize the planet’s geology and past climate.

Countdown for the first launch of NASA’s brand new rocket begins

NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket with the Orion spacecraft aboard is seen atop a mobile launcher at Launch Pad 39B, Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, after being rolled out to the launch pad at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. NASA’s Artemis I mission is the first integrated test of the agency’s deep space exploration systems: the Orion spacecraft, SLS rocket, and supporting ground systems. Launch of the uncrewed flight test is targeted for no earlier than Aug. 29.

Intriguing exoplanet could be entirely covered in ocean

Artistic rendition of the exoplanet TOI-1452 b, a small planet that may be entirely covered in a deep ocean.

How to watch SpaceX’s nighttime Starlink launch tonight

SpaceX rocket launch

Lightning strikes Artemis I launchpad ahead of Monday launch

artemis

Here’s the asteroid NASA is going to crash a spacecraft into

Illustration of NASA’s DART spacecraft and the Italian Space Agency’s (ASI) LICIACube prior to impact at the Didymos binary system.

Hubble revisits a funky irregular dwarf galaxy

The galaxy featured in this Picture of the Week has a shape unlike many of the galaxies familiar to Hubble. Its thousands of bright stars evoke a spiral galaxy, but it lacks the characteristic ‘winding’ structure. The shining red blossoms stand out as well, twisted by clouds of dust — these are the locations of intense star formation. Yet it also radiates a diffuse glow, much like an elliptical galaxy and its core of older, redder stars. This galactic marvel is known to astronomers as NGC 1156.

Water map of Mars could help choose locations for future missions

Data from ESA's Mars Express and NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter have been used to create the first detailed global map of hydrated mineral deposits on Mars. Click here for an annotated version with mineral types and abundances.

How will the weather affect NASA’s rocket launch tomorrow?

NASA's mega moon rocket on the launchpad at the Kennedy Space Center.