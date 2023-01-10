 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

Large NASA satellite falls back to Earth after decades in orbit

Trevor Mogg
By

A 5,400-pound NASA satellite has fallen safely back to Earth after 38 years in space.

The retired Earth Radiation Budget Satellite (ERBS) entered Earth’s atmosphere over the Bering Sea between Alaska and eastern Russia at 11:04 p.m. ET on Sunday, January 8, NASA confirmed in a tweet.

Update: @NASA’s retired Earth Radiation Budget Satellite reentered Earth’s atmosphere over the Bering Sea at 11:04 p.m. EST on Sunday, Jan. 8, the @DeptofDefense confirmed. https://t.co/j4MYQYwT7Z

&mdash; NASA Earth (@NASAEarth) January 9, 2023

While much of the satellite will have burned up as it entered Earth’s atmosphere at high speed, there’s a chance that some parts made it to sea level. However, as of Monday there have been no reports of incidents regarding falling debris.

ERBS was carried to orbit by the Space Shuttle Challenger in October 1984. The spacecraft was part of NASA’s three-satellite Earth Radiation Budget Experiment (ERBE) mission and carried with it three instruments — two for taking measurements of Earth’s radiative energy budget, and one for measuring stratospheric constituents, including ozone.

“The energy budget, the balance between the amount of energy from the sun that Earth absorbs or radiates, is an important indicator of climate health, and understanding it can also help reveal weather patterns,” NASA said in a post on its website. “Ozone concentrations in the stratosphere play an important role in protecting life on Earth from damaging ultraviolet radiation.”

When it began its voyage in 1984, ERBS was expected to operate for a mere two years, but it ended up beaming back data for 21 years until its retirement in 2005.

ERBS’s destruction means a little less space junk in low-Earth orbit. Had it been struck by another piece of junk in recent years, it could have broken into numerous parts, creating even more debris in the process.

Space debris, which comes from old satellites and rocket parts, is a hazard for operational satellites, including the International Space Station, which occasionally has to adjust its orbit to dodge incoming junk.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
SpaceX smashes its own record for rocket launches in a year
A Falcon 9 rocket lifts off on May 30, for the first crewed test flight of the Crew Dragon capsule. flight
Enjoy NASA’s ‘best images’ of science on space station in 2022
NASA astronaut Kayla Barron checks plants growing inside the space station's Veggie facility.
NASA shares Orion moon video on anniversary of iconic Earthrise image
As Earthrise as seen from the Orion spacecraft in 2022.
NASA shares video clips from Thursday’s successful spacewalk
A spacewalk at the ISS in December 2022.
Rocket Lab pushes its first U.S. rocket launch to 2023
Rocket Lab's Electron rocket on the launchpad.
Final messages from NASA’s Mars lander will bring a tear to your eye
A view from NASA's InSight lander showing its wind and thermal shield covering some of its science instruments.
NASA declares Mars InSight lander mission officially over
This illustration shows NASA's InSight spacecraft with its instruments deployed on the Martian surface.
NASA’s Mars rover makes ‘one small drop for humankind’
The first Mars rock sample left at a collection site by NASA's Perseverance rover.
Doorbell camera captures much more than just a house visitor
Google Nest Doorbell (battery) camera lens.
James Webb image shows the bright glowing heart of a galaxy
This image is dominated by NGC 7469, a luminous, face-on spiral galaxy approximately 90 000 light-years in diameter that lies roughly 220 million light-years from Earth in the constellation Pegasus. Its companion galaxy IC 5283 is partly visible in the lower left portion of this image.
NASA and Roscosmos still investigating cause of space station leak
A Russian Soyuz spacecraft docked at the space station.
See the otherworldly sights of Mars in the wintertime
The HiRISE camera aboard NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captured these images of sand dunes covered by frost just after winter solstice. The frost here is a mixture of carbon dioxide (dry) ice and water ice and will disappear in a few months when spring arrives.
Listen to the festive sounds of space with new NASA sonification
This festive NASA Hubble Space Telescope image resembles a holiday wreath made of sparkling lights. The bright southern hemisphere star RS Puppis, at the center of the image, is swaddled in a gossamer cocoon of reflective dust illuminated by the glittering star. The super star is ten times more massive than our Sun and 200 times larger.