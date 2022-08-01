 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

Check out NASA’s skywatching tips for August

Trevor Mogg
By

NASA is back again with its monthly review of what to look out for in the night sky over the coming weeks.

August offers up an exciting planetary pairing that’s worth a look, with the moon also getting in on the action.

The pairing involves a close conjunction of Mars and the distant ice giant planet Uranus, which you can see during the early part of August. NASA says that while you won’t be able to see Uranus with the naked eye, a pair of binoculars will help to bring both planets into view at the same time.

You can see the two planets by first bringing Mars into your field of view. You can then spot Uranus by looking just northwest of the red planet for a tiny, bluish disc.

Mars appearing close to Uranus in August.
NASA

Later in the month, on the morning of August 15, look skyward to see the moon appear just a finger’s width from Jupiter. “Like Mars and Uranus, they’ll make a great pairing through binoculars, and you’ll also likely catch a glimpse of Jupiter’s four largest moons,” NASA says in its monthly roundup.

In the days following that, the moon will move eastward to cozy up with Mars on August 19. “This is another nice pairing for binoculars, plus you’ll find the pair super close to the Pleiades [star cluster] — you may even be able to fit them all into the same view,” the space agency notes.

Mars appearing close to the moon in August.
NASA

NASA also says that August is a great month to see Saturn as it transitions from a late-night and early-morning object to an all-night sight. To spot it, look low in the east around 9 p.m. for a steady, yellowish point of light. Peer skyward nightly and you’ll notice how it rises a bit earlier as the month goes on.

August is when the Perseid meteors come around, though this year the glare of a full moon will obscure all but the brightest of the shooting stars.

Still, NASA says that if you’re keen to try to spot some of the particles as they burn up in spectacular fashion in Earth’s atmosphere, then try to find a dark place away from light pollution on the night of August 12, when the Perseids meteor shower will be at its most active. “And don’t forget the occasional early Perseid can streak across the sky as much as a week beforehand,” the space agency says.

For more on what to look out for this month, check out NASA’s video at the top of this page. And for help on spotting many other features of the night sky, these excellent astronomy apps for iPhone and Android have you covered.

Editors' Recommendations

‘Wordle’ today, August 1: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#408)

A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.

The Last of Us Part I should launch on PlayStation Plus Premium

Ellie looking concerned.

GPU prices and availability (August 2022): How much are GPUs today?

An AMD Radeon RX 6500XT placed on a motherboard.

How to watch the OnePlus 10T launch event on August 3

Render of the OnePlus 10T resting in sand covered in shadows. Text reads: "OnePlus 10T 5G. Product Launch | New York, Evolve Beyond Speed. August 3| 10:00 a.m. EDT | 3:00 P.m. BST | 7:30 p.m. IST."

Best iPad Deals: Latest models on sale from $300

iPad Pro 2020 Screen

The best iPhone 13 Mini screen protectors for 2022

Spigen Screen Protector feature image.

Hubble captures a diverse trio of galactic objects

This luminescent image features multiple galaxies, perhaps most noticeably LEDA 58109, the lone galaxy in the upper right. LEDA 58109 is flanked by two further galactic objects to its lower left — an active galactic nucleus (AGN) called SDSS J162558.14+435746.4 that partially obscures the galaxy SDSS J162557.25+435743.5, which appears to poke out to the right behind the AGN.

Future moon explorers could stay cozy in lunar pits

This is a spectacular high-Sun view of the Mare Tranquillitatis pit crater revealing boulders on an otherwise smooth floor. This image from LRO's Narrow Angle Camera is 400 meters (1,312 feet) wide, north is up.

How to watch Ric Flair’s The Last Match live tonight

watch ric flair the last match live stream nashville deputy mayor brenda haywood declares july 31 2022 day

How to use wireless charging on your Samsung phone

The rear panel of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE.

How ESA is getting its spacecraft ready to explore hellish conditions of Venus

Artist impression of ESA's EnVision mission.

NASA condemns Chinese space debris’ free fall to Earth

A Chinese Long March-5B rocket launches from Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in Hainan province, carrying the space station module Wentian on July 24, 2022.

The best iPhone 13 Mini cases and covers: picks for protection, MagSafe, more

iPhone 13 mini case feature image.