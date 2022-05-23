 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

NASA’s new moon rocket will return to launchpad in early June

By

NASA’s all-new Space Launch System (SLS) moon rocket and Orion spacecraft will return to the launchpad for final testing in “early June,” the space agency announced at the weekend.

A so-called “wet dress rehearsal” of NASA’s next-generation lunar rocket was abandoned last month after several issues surfaced during the process at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

A wet dress rehearsal involves filling the rocket with fuel and performing a countdown as if for an actual launch. But during April’s effort, various technical issues emerged that prompted engineers to return the rocket to the Kennedy Space Center’s Vehicle Assembly Building until they could resolve the issues.

“Engineers successfully completed work on a number of items observed during the previous wet dress rehearsal test,” NASA said recently in a message on its website. “This includes addressing the liquid hydrogen system leak at the tail service mast umbilical, replacing the interim cryogenic propulsion stage (the connection between the mobile launcher and the upper stage) gaseous helium system check valve and support hardware, modifying the [propulsion stage’s] umbilical purge boots, and confirming there are no impacts to Orion as a result of storms and subsequent water intrusion at the launchpad.”

The space agency added that the team also updated software to address issues encountered during the fueling stage in those earlier rehearsal efforts.

NASA’s SLS transportation system is destined to launch a new era of lunar exploration when it lands the first woman and first person of color on the surface of the moon before the end of this decade. Before that, two test flights will take place. Artemis I will send an uncrewed Orion on a flyby of the moon before returning to Earth, while Artemis II will send a crew on the same flight. The highly anticipated Artemis III mission will put the first humans on the lunar surface since the Apollo flights five decades ago.

If the upcoming wet dress rehearsal goes to plan, NASA said it expects to launch the Artemis I mission using the SLS rocket and Orion in August this year, with launch windows available in the first 10 days of the month and also in the final week.

Editors' Recommendations

NASA astronaut offers glimpse inside new Starliner capsule

Boeing's Starliner capsule docked at the ISS.

MediaTek gives mmWave 5G a boost with Dimensity 1050 chip

A render of the MediaTek Dimensity 1050 processor.

Brea Grant on mixing horror and country music in Torn Hearts

Leigh and Jordan stand together in a scene from Torn Hearts.

The best speakers for 2022

JBL Flip 6.

The best Bluetooth speakers for 2022

The Sonos Roam in multiple colors.

The best smart home devices for 2022

Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) with Clock front

The best Intel processors for 2022

Intel Core i7 8th Gen hand scale

See four dwarf galaxies merging into one in this Hubble image

This newly revised NASA Hubble Space Telescope image of the Hickson Compact Group 31 (HCG 31) of galaxies highlights streams of star-formation as four dwarf galaxies interact.

Best wireless smart meat thermometers

meater review 1049

Arrival of Starliner makes 5 types of spacecraft docked with ISS

May 20, 2022: International Space Station Configuration. Six spaceships are parked at the space station including Boweing's Starliner crew ship and the SpaceX Crew Dragon Freedom; the Northrop Grumman Cygnus space freighter; and Russia's Soyuz MS-21 crew ship and the Progress 79 and 80 resupply ships.

Best Memorial Day laptop sales and deals for 2022

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 used in tablet mode.

James Webb will investigate targets in our cosmic backyard

The James Webb Space Telescope.

Memorial Day Mattress Sales 2022: Best mattress deals today

This is a Casper mattress on a wood bed frame in a bright bedroom.