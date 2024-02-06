 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

Private astronauts enjoy extra time aboard the space station

Trevor Mogg
By
The Axiom-3 crew aboard the ISS.
The Ax-3 crew aboard the ISS. Axiom Space/NASA

Private astronauts who reportedly paid tens of millions of dollars for a two-week stay aboard the International Space Station (ISS) are getting a little extra value for money after their departure date was changed due to poor weather conditions at the landing site.

“Due to ongoing unfavorable weather off the coast of Florida, Dragon is standing down from Tuesday’s undocking from the space station,” SpaceX said in a post on social media on Tuesday. “The spacecraft and Ax-3 crew remain healthy, and teams will continue to monitor weather conditions for the next available undocking opportunity.”

Recommended Videos

The Ax-3 crew — comprising private astronauts Walter Villadei, Alper Gezeravcı, and Marcus Wandt, and professional astronaut Michael López-Alegría — arrived at the station on January 19. They were supposed to undock from the ISS last Saturday, but the departure has been put on hold until the forecast improves.

Related

The latest plan is for the Dragon spacecraft and the four crewmembers to undock from the orbital outpost at 9:05 a.m. ET on Wednesday, February 7, though this is dependent upon a final assessment of the weather conditions at the splashdown site.

Delayed departures are not unusual for crews heading home from the space station, and it’s a safe bet that when it happens, most astronauts will be delighted to get an extra few days in space. The four Ax-3 crewmembers will likely continue with some science research activities, assist the other astronauts with various tasks, or, in Wandt’s case, spend some time snapping a few more sublime Earth photos.

Axiom Space’s first private astronaut mission, which took place in April 2022, was supposed to run for 10 days, but poor conditions at the landing site led to the four crewmembers staying in orbit for almost an extra week.

Fans of slow TV will be able to enjoy a live stream of the Ax-3 crew’s spacecraft edging away from the ISS early on Wednesday. Digital Trends has all the details on how to watch.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
Watch Axiom Space’s first all-European mission blast off the launchpad
Axiom Space's crewed Axiom-3 mission leaving the launchpad.

The first all-European commercial crew has launched safely from the Kennedy Space Center and is now on its way to the International Space Station.

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the four-person crew for Axiom Space's Axiom-3 mission blasted off the launchpad just before 4:50 p.m. ET (1:50 p.m. ET) on Thursday before climbing rapidly to orbit. Here’s some footage and images of the rocket heading to space:

Read more
SpaceX has set a new date for Axiom-3 crewed rocket launch
The Axiom 3 mission waiting to launch.

The Falcon 9 rocket that will carry the Axiom 3 crew to space. SpaceX

NASA’s third private launch to the International Space Station (ISS) has been moved from Wednesday to Thursday to give SpaceX more time to complete pre-launch checkouts and data analysis on the Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon capsule.

Read more
SpaceX needs good weather for Wednesday’s crewed launch. Here’s the forecast
SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket on the launchpad at the Kennedy Space Center ahead of its Crew-5 mission.

SpaceX and Axiom Space are making final preparations for their third private crewed launch from the Kennedy Space Center to the International Space Station.

The Axiom 3 mission is targeted for Wednesday and is the first crewed launch from U.S. soil to the ISS since SpaceX’s Crew-7 mission, which got underway in August 2023.

Read more