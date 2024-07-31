 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

NASA’s Space Launch System rocket arrives at Kennedy. Next stop: the moon

By
After completing its journey from NASA’s Michoud Assembly Facility aboard the Pegasus barge, teams with Exploration Ground Systems transport the agency’s powerful SLS (Space Launch System) core stage to NASA’s Kennedy Space Center’s Vehicle Assembly Building on July 23.
After completing its journey from NASA’s Michoud Assembly Facility aboard the Pegasus barge, teams with Exploration Ground Systems transport the agency’s powerful SLS (Space Launch System) core stage to NASA’s Kennedy Space Center’s Vehicle Assembly Building on July 23. NASA/Isaac Watson

NASA’s epic Space Launch System rocket, standing 322 feet tall when fully stacked, has recently been on an similarly epic journey — traveling from New Orleans to Florida via barge. The rocket began its journey more than two weeks ago, and having covered more than 900 miles has now arrived safe at the Kennedy Space Center.

The core stage was manufactured and assembled at the Michoud Assembly Facility, and had to travel to Kennedy to be ready for integration and testing ahead of the Artemis II test flight. It will be used to carry crew members on a 10-day journey around the moon and back, including NASA astronauts Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Reid Wiseman plus Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen.

Recommended Videos

“With Artemis, we’ve set our sights on doing something big and incredibly complex that will inspire a new generation, advance our scientific endeavors, and move U.S. competitiveness forward,” said Catherine Koerner, associate administrator for NASA’s Exploration Systems Development Mission Directorate, when the core stage set off on its journey. “The SLS rocket is a key component of our efforts to develop a long-term presence at the Moon.”

Before the launch, however, there’s still a lot of work to be done to get the core stage ready for flight. It is now in the Vehicle Assembly Building at Kennedy, where it will be set into the mobile launcher — the platform that hooks it up to the ground systems — and integrated with the Orion spacecraft that will house the crew. In addition, the core stage need to have its twin solid rocket boosters and launch vehicle stage adapter added, and then the entire assembly will need thorough testing to ensure it’s ready to fly.

Artemis II is currently scheduled for September next year, following on from the Artemis I mission in November 2022 that saw an uncrewed version of the SLS and Orion capsule travel around the moon and back to Earth. That mission was a success; however, some components were damaged during the launch, and the launch of the first crewed mission was pushed back to accommodate more time for development and integration.

The long-term plan is to return humans to the surface of the moon for the first time in more than 50 years in the Artemis III mission, tentatively scheduled for September 2026.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Space Writer
Georgina is the Digital Trends space writer, covering human space exploration, planetary science, and cosmology. She…
How to watch SpaceX’s triple-booster rocket take its 10th flight on Tuesday
The Falcon Heavy rocket on the launchpad at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The Falcon Heavy rocket on the launchpad at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida ahead of its ninth flight in December last year. SpaceX

SpaceX is about to send its powerful Falcon Heavy rocket skyward in its first mission since December last year.

Read more
Elon Musk gives a tour of SpaceX Starfactory rocket site
elon musk gives a tour of spacex starfactory rocket site

First Look Inside SpaceX's Starfactory w/ Elon Musk

SpaceX chief Elon Musk has given Everyday Astronaut YouTuber Tim Dodd an extensive tour of the Starfactory in Boca Chica, Texas.

Read more
Rocket Lab blasts into the record books with 50th Electron launch
Rocket Lab's 50th Electron launch.

Rocket Lab conducts its 50th Electron launch on June 20. Rocket Lab

New Zealand-based company Rocket Lab has hit an impressive milestone with the 50th launch of its Electron rocket. Like SpaceX, the company provides commercial launch services, carrying payloads into near-Earth orbit for private companies and providing services for space agencies like NASA. According to the company, the Electron rocket has reached 50 launches faster than any other commercially developed rocket.

Read more