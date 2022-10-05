 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

Snoopy is heading to space. NASA explains why

Trevor Mogg
By

It’s fair to say that Snoopy has been around a while. In fact, the canine cartoon character was already eight years old when NASA was founded in 1958.

About a decade after the space agency came to be, the folks behind Snoopy began a collaboration with NASA that continues to this day. Indeed, in the coming weeks, the popular character will be heading to space on the first flight of NASA’s next-generation Space Launch System (SLS) rocket as part of the Artemis I mission.

In a video (below) posted on Tuesday, NASA explained why Snoopy will be riding aboard the Orion spacecraft as it flies around the moon and returns to Earth six weeks after launch.

As the video reveals, Snoopy will act as the zero-g indicator on the SLS rocket’s maiden flight when it gets underway, hopefully next month. Every rocket with a crew capsule has a zero-g indicator — usually a soft toy brought by a crew member — to establish when the astronauts and spacecraft have reached weightlessness after departing Earth’s atmosphere shortly after launch.

Artemis I won’t have a crew aboard, but cameras inside the capsule will allow flight engineers on the ground to see Snoopy begin to float around, indicating that Orion is free from Earth’s gravitational pull.

Melissa Menta, senior vice president of Peanuts Worldwide, said her team “wanted to go all out” with Snoopy’s upcoming space ride, so it dressed him up in an intricately designed spacesuit made out of material used in suits worn by actual NASA astronauts.

Snoopy’s first flight to space was in 1990 when he traveled on the Space Shuttle Columbia during the STS-32 mission, but the Artemis I flight will see him go further than he’s ever been before.

Snoopy’s relationship with the U.S. space agency goes back about 50 years to the days of the Apollo program.

NASA’s Silver Snoopy award was created during the Apollo era and to this day is awarded by astronauts to the agency’s employees and contractors to celebrate achievements related to mission success and human flight safety.

Collaborations were also established for STEM content that includes books and other learning materials. In fact, education is a big part of why Snoopy works with NASA, as it’s hoped the well-known character will inspire children to learn more about the space agency’s efforts and take a keen interest in science and engineering to become the explorers of tomorrow.

Editors' Recommendations

NASA’s October skywatching tips include ‘evenings with giants’
how to photograph perseid meteor shower with the milky way
Some weird debris just fell off the Mars helicopter Ingenuity
NASA’s Ingenuity Mars helicopter is seen here in a close-up taken by Mastcam-Z, a pair of zoomable cameras aboard the Perseverance rover. This image was taken on April 5, the 45th Martian day, or sol, of the mission.
NASA’s Space Launch System rocket undamaged by hurricane, will launch next month
artemis i tanking test livestream prelaunch
NASA’s observatory in an airplane, SOFIA, takes its last flight
NASA's SOFIA observatory in the air.
NASA wants a second lunar lander in addition to SpaceX’s
An image of an artist's illustration of an Artemis astronaut stepping from a Moon lander onto the lunar surface.
This month, get a great view of Jupiter as it comes its closest in 70 years
This photo of Jupiter, taken from the Hubble Space Telescope on June 27, 2019, features the Giant Red Spot, a storm the size of Earth that has been raging for hundreds of years.
Hubble images a gorgeous spiral galaxy with a brightly glowing heart
The galaxy NGC 1961 unfurls its gorgeous spiral arms in this newly released image from NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope. Glittering, blue regions of bright young stars dot the dusty spiral arms winding around the galaxy’s glowing center.
SpaceX nails first Starlink launch since its internet service went global
spacex finally gets its rocket airborne after several scrubs starlink sept 2022
Cool Cupola image looks in at astronauts looking out
Two astronauts inside the space station's Cupola module.
Listen to the sound of a meteoroid striking Mars
NASA’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter can be seen hovering during its third flight on April 25, 2021, as seen by the left Navigation Camera aboard NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover.
How to watch NASA astronaut’s speedy ride to ISS on Wednesday
NASA astronaut Frank Rubio.
ISS gets more crowded with 3 new astronauts taking crew to 10
international space station has a major upgrade task coming iss new solar panels
Neptune as you’ve never seen it before, imaged by Webb telescope
Neptune, captured by the James Webb Space Telescope.