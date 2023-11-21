 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

SpaceX’s dramatic 360 video of Starship launch puts you on the launch tower

Trevor Mogg
By

The launch tower is one place you definitely would not want to have been during Saturday’s launch of SpaceX’s Super Heavy rocket and Starship spacecraft, collectively known as the Starship.

With 17 millions pounds of explosive thrust blasting from its 33 Raptor engines, anyone watching the dramatic launch from that location would’ve been pulverized, incinerated, and obliterated, though possibly not in that order.

Recommended Videos

Instead, SpaceX stuck a remarkably robust 360-degree camera on the tower, enabling space fans to enjoy the launch of the most powerful rocket ever built from close up without having to experience all of the heat and force that went with it.

Related

Stick on a VR headset and marvel at the sight of the 400-foot-tall Super Heavy booster and Starship spacecraft as it began its spectacular climb from the launchpad in Boca Chica, Texas.

Alternatively, watch it on a smartphone or PC and explore the scene from all angles as the rocket’s engines blast the booster toward space.

“This 360-degree view comes from the top of the launch tower at Starbase in Texas, providing a front row seat to watch liftoff of the world’s most powerful launch vehicle ever developed,” SpaceX said in a message accompanying the video, which it posted on Tuesday.

The footage was clearly a hit with space fans. “This is absolutely breathtaking,” one wrote in the comments. “I have watched it at least 10 times in slow motion too. Looking in every possible direction. Taking a sneak peek into the tower facing away from the rocket as it launches gives you the feeling you are standing just right there in the tower. Truly amazing!”

Another suggested it “might be the coolest rocket 360 video I’ve ever seen.”

SpaceX said the second integrated flight test of the Starship achieved a number of major milestones, including the successful deployment of all 33 Raptor engines on the Super Heavy booster and, for the first time, completion of a full-duration burn during ascent.

The Starship also achieved stage separation for the first time, though both the first and second stages exploded soon after.

“What we did with this second flight will provide invaluable data to continue rapidly developing Starship,” SpaceX said.

When fully ready, the Starship is expected to fly crew and cargo to the moon, Mars, and possibly beyond.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
SpaceX says it could fly Starship on Friday, but it depends on one thing
The Starship, comprising the first-stage Super Heavy and the upper-stage Starship spacecraft, on the launchpad at SpaceX's facility in Boca Chica, Texas.

SpaceX has said it could be in a position to perform the second launch of its next-generation Starship rocket this Friday, though it added that it can only happen once it’s received the nod from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

“Starship preparing to launch as early as November 17, pending final regulatory approval," SpaceX said in a recent post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Read more
World’s most powerful rocket clears safety review for next test launch
SpaceX's Super Heavy and Starship.

SpaceX has taken a major step toward the second test launch of the most powerful rocket ever to fly after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said it had finished its safety review, which looks at the extent to which the launch might pose a hazard to public health and nearby property.

The Super Heavy rocket and the Starship spacecraft -- collectively known as the Starship -- flew for the first time in April this year, but the uncrewed vehicle suffered an anomaly minutes after launch, which led to it exploding in midair.

Read more
Watch this unique view of SpaceX’s latest Starship rocket test
SpaceX tests its Starship rocket in a ground-based ignition.

As SpaceX continues to wait for the green light from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for the second test flight of its mighty Super Heavy rocket, the company recently conducted a ground-based test fire of the rocket’s upper stage, called Starship.

SpaceX posted footage showing the brief test fire from directly above (bottom video), with one of the Starship’s six Raptor engines powering up for about six seconds.

Read more