 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

Watch SpaceX footage of Falcon Heavy from launch to landing

Trevor Mogg
By

SpaceX recently shared an incredible 90-second video showing a rocket’s-eye view of a Falcon 9 booster from launch to landing. The sped-up footage went viral and has so far racked up 60 million views on Twitter alone.

Now the spaceflight company has released a similar video showing Sunday’s mission that involved its more powerful, triple-booster Falcon Heavy rocket.

But while the Falcon 9 video attached the camera to the first stage of the returning booster, this time SpaceX tracked the mission from the ground.

Related

SpaceX landed two of the three boosters in Sunday’s satellite-deployment mission for the U.S. Air Force. The camera follows both boosters for some of the descent, before focusing on one of them for the landing.

The footage is sped up, compressing the boosters’ eight-minute flight into two minutes. You can watch it below:

Sped up tracking cam footage of Falcon Heavy from launch to landing pic.twitter.com/RKnRXEz7Gu

&mdash; SpaceX (@SpaceX) January 16, 2023

The successful mission was the second for the Falcon Heavy since November 2022, and the fifth since its first liftoff in early 2018.

The Falcon Heavy is essentially three Falcon 9 boosters strapped together. Landing them back on the ground allows SpaceX to reuse the boosters for future flights, enabling it to cut the cost of space travel and offer better rates to customers who want to use its service to deploy satellites in space.

The two side boosters fell away minutes into the mission, while the core booster continued to power the payload to orbit and was not recovered.

SpaceX hopes to carry its landing technology to its next-generation rocket, comprising the Super Heavy booster and the Starship spacecraft. The Hawthorne, California-based company is planning to send the Super Heavy on its first orbital flight in the next couple of months, but there won’t be any attempt to land the booster or the spacecraft. Instead, the main aim is to test the flight systems and get the vehicle to orbit.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
SpaceX preps Polaris Dawn mission featuring first commercial spacewalk
The Polaris Dawn crew.
SpaceX stacks mighty Super Heavy rocket as it eyes February test launch
SpaceX's Starship spacecraft being placed atop the Super Heavy rocket.
Watch a SpaceX rocket hurtle to orbit and back in 90 seconds
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launching from Cape Canaveral in Florida.
How to watch a SpaceX Dragon depart the ISS on Monday
(Nov. 27, 2022) --- The SpaceX Dragon cargo craft, loaded with over 7,700 pounds of science, supplies, and cargo, approaches the International Space Station while orbiting 259 miles above the African continent.
SpaceX smashes its own record for rocket launches in a year
A Falcon 9 rocket lifts off on May 30, for the first crewed test flight of the Crew Dragon capsule. flight
Observe a comet, and other skywatching tips for January
See NASA’s newest Earth-monitoring satellite unfurl in space
This illustration shows the SWOT spacecraft with its antenna mast and solar arrays fully deployed.
Perseverance rover experiment produces record amount of oxygen on Mars
In this image, the gold-plated Mars Oxygen In-Situ Resource Utilization Experiment (MOXIE) Instrument shines after being installed inside the Perseverance rover.
NASA is looking for ideas on how to boost the Hubble Space Telescope
An astronaut aboard the space shuttle Atlantis captured this image of the Hubble Space Telescope on May 19, 2009.
How to watch the Quadrantids meteor shower this week
A shower of Perseid meteors lights up the sky in 2009 in this NASA time-lapse image.
James Webb spots early galaxies similar to our Milky Way
The power of JWST to map galaxies at high resolution and at longer infrared wavelengths than Hubble allows it look through dust and unveil the underlying structure and mass of distant galaxies. This can be seen in these two images of the galaxy EGS23205, seen as it was about 11 billion years ago. In the HST image (left, taken in the near-infrared filter), the galaxy is little more than a disk-shaped smudge obscured by dust and impacted by the glare of young stars, but in the corresponding JWST mid-infrared image (taken this past summer), it’s a beautiful spiral galaxy with a clear stellar bar.
Old NASA satellite predicted to reenter the atmosphere tomorrow
NASA’s retired Earth Radiation Budget Satellite (ERBS) is expected to reenter Earth’s atmosphere in early January.
South Korean lunar orbiter takes gorgeous images of Earth
Photo taken on December 24 at 344 km above the moon