 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

SpaceX is gearing up for a record-breaking rocket flight

Trevor Mogg
By
A SpaceX Falcon 9 booster coming in to land.
A first-stage Falcon 9 booster coming in to land, paving the way for reuse. SpaceX / SpaceX

SpaceX is expected to launch one of its first-stage Falcon 9 boosters for a record 20th time in the coming weeks.

The feat will highlight the spaceflight company’s achievement in creating a reusable rocket system that’s helped to revolutionize orbital missions for NASA, various government agencies, and a host of private companies who never would’ve been able to afford access to orbit before SpaceX’s arrival.

Recommended Videos

SpaceX reuses its first-stage boosters by landing them upright back at the launch site, or on a droneship, less than 10 minutes after launch. They’re then checked over and refurbished before their next flight.

Related

Falcon 9 booster 1061 took its maiden flight on November 15, 2020, launching the first operational mission involving the Crew Dragon capsule and four astronauts on a flight to the International Space Station. It also launched the Crew-2 mission with four astronauts in April 2021. The booster’s most recent flight took place on February 23, and with a turnaround time for recent flights of about 40 days — and one time just 25 days — its record-breaking mission shouldn’t bee too far away.

Booster 1061 currently shares the record of 19 launches with Booster 1058, but the operations of the latter were brought to an abrupt end after it toppled over on the droneship as it traveled back to shore in rough seas in December last year, with part of the 42.-1-meter-tall booster ending up in the ocean.

Of course, it’s possible that another Falcon 9 booster could breeze past 1061, as boosters 1060 and 1062 have each flown 18 times, while 1067 has lifted off 17 times.

SpaceX has six Falcon 9 missions planned for the rest of March and at least three for April, so a new record could conceivably be achieved in that time.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
SpaceX just launched a moon mission that could enter the history books
Intuitive Machines' Odysseus lander heads to the moon.

SpaceX successfully launched a commercial mission to the moon from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida in the early hours of Thursday morning.

A Falcon 9 rocket carried Intuitive Machines' Odysseus lander to orbit, setting it on course for a rendezvous with the lunar surface next week.

Read more
Watch SpaceX stack its Starship rocket in super-quick time
SpaceX's Starship spacecraft atop the Super Heavy booster.

SpaceX has shared a cool video showing its robotic “Mechazilla” launch tower stacking its Starship rocket ahead of the vehicle's third test flight.

SpaceX sped up the video (below) to show the stacking process in super-quick time. As the footage shows, the tower at SpaceX’s Starbase facility in Boca Chica, Texas, uses two arms to grab the rocket’s upper stage before carrying it to the top of the first-stage booster. The company also shared some spectacular images showing the rocket at the launch site on the coast of southern Texas.

Read more
SpaceX boss Elon Musk predicts date of next Starship test flight
SpaceX's first-stage Super Heavy booster on its way to the launchpad at its Starbase site in Boca Chica, Texas.

SpaceX's first-stage Super Heavy booster on its way to the launchpad at its Starbase site in Boca Chica, Texas. SpaceX

Elon Musk said on social media Monday that he expects the third Starship test flight to launch "in about three weeks."

Read more