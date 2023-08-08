 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

SpaceX images flaunt the awesome power of Starship rocket

Trevor Mogg
By
1 of 4
SpaceX testing its Super Heavy booster.
SpaceX
SpaceX testing its Super Heavy booster.
SpaceX
SpaceX testing its Super Heavy booster.
SpaceX
SpaceX testing its Super Heavy booster.
SpaceX

SpaceX has shared a set of dramatic images captured during a recent static fire test of its Super Heavy vehicle, the most powerful rocket ever built.

They show off the astonishing strength of the rocket’s 33 Raptor engines that will blast the Super Heavy skyward on its second test flight following a failed effort to reach orbit in April.

Additional views from Super Heavy Booster 9 static fire pic.twitter.com/gQt3rzydGN

&mdash; SpaceX (@SpaceX) August 8, 2023

The first-stage Super Heavy and upper-stage Starship spacecraft are collectively known as the Starship, and SpaceX plans to use it to carry crew and cargo to the moon, Mars, and possibly beyond.

Recommended Videos

NASA has already contracted SpaceX to use a modified version of the Starship spacecraft for the first astronaut lunar landing since 1972 as part of the Artemis III mission, currently set for 2025.

But SpaceX has a lot of testing to complete if it’s to meet that date.

The first launch of the Super Heavy and Starship four months ago from SpaceX’s Starbase facility in Boca Chica, Texas, ended minutes after launch when an anomaly prompted controllers to blow up the rocket in midair.

The immense pressure and heat from the Raptor engines also wrecked the launchpad, prompting engineers to create a new water-cooled flame deflector, a water-deluge system made of steel that’s designed to deflect the tremendous heat and force generated by the rocket as it leaves the ground.

SpaceX’s recent static fire exercise (video below) tested not only the rocket engines, but also the new launchpad design, which appeared to comfortably withstand the engine firing.

Drone view of Booster 9 static fire test pic.twitter.com/ARv6H6njgu

&mdash; SpaceX (@SpaceX) August 6, 2023

The spaceflight company hopes to launch the Starship again in the coming months, though first it needs clearance from the Federal Aviation Administration.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk recently tweeted that there was a “~50% probability of reaching orbital velocity” for the next test flight, adding that “even getting to stage separation would be a win.”

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
Check out these stunning images of SpaceX’s recent Starship test
SpaceX's Starship spacecraft during a test in June 2023.

As part of preparations for the second test flight of its Super Heavy rocket and Starship spacecraft, SpaceX this week performed a static fire test of the latter.

The exercise, which took place at SpaceX’s Starbase facility in Boca Chica, Texas, involved firing the Starship’s six engines for several seconds.

Read more
Watch this SpaceX Falcon 9 booster takes its 12th ride to space
SpaceX launches a Falcon 9 rocket on June 18, 2023.

SpaceX successfully launched its latest mission from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Sunday evening.

The mission sent an Indonesian communications satellite to orbit using a Falcon 9 booster on its 12th flight. The rocket blasted off the launchpad at 6:21 p.m. ET following a delay of 15 minutes due to strong winds.

Read more
SpaceX marks 200th rocket landing with perfect touchdown
A SpaceX Falcon 9 booster landing in June 2023.

SpaceX achieved its 200th Falcon 9 landing on Monday, confirming yet again the viability of its reusable spaceflight system.

The company led by billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk shared footage showing the first-stage booster in the final stages of its descent before making a perfect upright landing.

Read more