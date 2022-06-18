 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

How to watch SpaceX launch a German radar satellite this morning

Georgina Torbet
By

This morning, SpaceX will be launching a German radar satellite using one of its Falcon 9 rockets. The company will be livestreaming the launch, so you can watch along at home, and we’ve got all the details on how to watch below.

What to expect from the launch

SpaceX

The launch is scheduled for 10:19 a.m. ET (7:19 a.m. PT) on Saturday, June 18, to take place from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. The weather is looking clear for the region this morning, so likelihood is high that the launch will go ahead. But if there are weather issues, there is another opportunity for launch on Monday, June 20.

The Falcon 9 rocket will carry a satellite called SARah-1 into orbit. The satellite was built by Germany company Airbus for the German military as part of the SARah system. The system, a replacement for the current SAR-Lupe system, will consist of three radar satellites and a ground segment, with the other satellites to launch later. The radar satellites are for observing the Earth from space and generating satellite imagery.

“The radar instrument developed and built by Airbus features a sophisticated active phased array antenna and represents a further development of the Airbus-built TerraSAR, TanDEM-X and PAZ Earth observation satellites already successfully operating in orbit,” Airbus writes. “This technology offers the advantages of very fast pointing and very flexible shaping of the antenna beam to deliver imagery in record time.”

How to watch the launch

The launch will be livestreamed, as is typical for SpaceX launches. The livestream will include final preparations before liftoff, liftoff itself, the separation of the first and second stages, and the landing of the first stage booster. This particular booster has been used before on two missions, the NROL-87 and NROL-85 missions.

Coverage will begin around 10 minutes before liftoff, at just after 10 a.m. ET (7 a.m. PT). You can watch either by heading to SpaceX’s YouTube channel or by using the video embedded at the top of this page.

Editors' Recommendations

Elon Musk says Starship will be ready for first flight in July

SpaceX's Starship spacecraft atop the Super Heavy booster.

SpaceX takes major step toward first orbital Starship launch

SpaceX's Starship spacecraft atop the Super Heavy booster.

SpaceX expecting long-awaited Starship decision on Monday

SpaceX's Starship spacecraft atop the Super Heavy booster.

Astra rocket fails to deliver two NASA storm satellites to orbit

astra tropics 1 livestream nasa launch

With Tesla bleeding money, Elon Musk initiates hardcore spending review

Tesla Model Y front

Intel Arc Alchemist desktop GPUs may be worse than we thought

Intel Arc Alchemist reference design render.

The U.S. government’s USB-C demands are too little, too late

A blue iPhone 12 sits next to a lightning charger.

Best gaming PC deals: Get a high-end rig from $550 today

The HP Pavilion desktop computer accompanied by two gaming monitors and a colorful gaming keyboard.

The Last of Us Part I remake: Release date, trailers, gameplay, and more

Ellie draws back a bow in a The Last of Us Part 1 screenshot.

MacBook Air 2022: M2 chip, new colors, thinner bezels, and more

The M2 MacBook Air sitting on a desk.

Everything we know about Minecraft Legends

Minecraft Legends artwork featuring dozens of characters on a blue and red background.

Google Pixel Watch: News, price, specs, release, and more

Google Pixel Watch render, showing the screen and a white strap.

Best 3D printer deals for June 2022

best 3d printer deals featured image