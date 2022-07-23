 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

SpaceX breaks its record for number of launches per year

Georgina Torbet
By

SpaceX has changed the way we think about rocket launches through its use of reusable rocket boosters, and yesterday the company hit an impressive milestone when it broke its record for the number of launches achieved in one calendar year. Its previous record was for 31 launches in 2021, but on Friday, January 22 the company launched its 32nd mission of this year even though it’s only July.

The 32nd launch used a Falcon 9 rocket to carry a batch of 46 Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit, where they will join the thousands of other Starlink satellites forming a constellation that is intended to provide global broadband internet access. Liftoff was at 1:40 p.m. ET from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, after the launch was pushed back by one day from its originally planned date of Thursday.

Falcon 9 launches 46 Starlink satellites to orbit pic.twitter.com/qysrekTXfo

&mdash; SpaceX (@SpaceX) July 22, 2022

The first stage booster for the mission was also successfully recovered, coming in to land on the droneship Of Course I Still Love You which was stationed in the Pacific Ocean. SpaceX has made great strides in catching boosters in the last few years, as previously it was a common sight to see boosters wobbling and falling off droneships into the ocean but now practically every booster is caught successfully.

SpaceX has been breaking plenty of records this year, as it previously broke its record for the number of times a booster has been reused as well. In March this year, a Falcon 9 booster flew on its twelfth mission, setting a new record. But just recently a booster flew on a thirteen mission, proving these boosters are even hardier than initial estimates. SpaceX’s long-standing goal for booster reuse had been for a single booster to fly on 10 missions, which has now been well surpassed.

The company aims to continue the rapid cadence of its launch, having said it plans to launch up to 52 flights this year. This will involve feats like launching two missions in one day, which is possible as the company launches from both the Vandenberg site in California and from Cape Canaveral in Florida.

SpaceX won’t be slowing down any time soon either, as there is another Starlink launch planned for tomorrow, Sunday, June 24.

Editors' Recommendations

4 simple reasons I’ll never give up Windows for good

The Type Cover and Surface Slim Pen 2 attached to the Surface Pro 8.

James Webb might have spotted the most distant galaxy ever observed

The James Webb Space Telescope.

Dispatches from day 2 of San Diego Comic-Con 2022

A sandcastle inspired by The Sandman.

A Redditor got the Google Pixel Buds Pro early — here are their impressions

The Pixel Buds Pro earbuds in their cases on a stylized gradient background.

5 other movies to watch if you liked Nope

A scene from Close Encounters of the Third Kind.

The best HDMI cables you can buy in 2022

The AmazonBasics HDMI cable being used for a laptop.

The best 4K TVs for under $500: A premium picture on a budget

Samsung 43-inch AU8000 in a livingroom.

2022’s best TVs for under $1,000

TCL 6-Series 4K Roku TV (2020)

Wordle destroyed my marriage for 20 minutes

Woman holding an iPhone with Wordle.

Here’s what the James Webb Space Telescope will set its sights on next

This landscape of “mountains” and “valleys” speckled with glittering stars is actually the edge of a nearby, young, star-forming region called NGC 3324 in the Carina Nebula. Captured in infrared light by NASA’s new James Webb Space Telescope, this image reveals for the first time previously invisible areas of star birth.

How long is a Minecraft day?

The sun setting in Minecraft.

How to use Camouflage to hide distractions on your Google Pixel photos

The Google Pixel 6a is a bit smaller than a Pixel 6 Pro but both have Google's Camera app

How to gameshare on an Xbox One

Image of xbox One x console.