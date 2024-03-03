 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

Stunning footage shows space capsule hurtling toward Earth

Trevor Mogg
By

Stunning footage from Varda Space Industries shows the forces of Earth’s atmosphere acting upon its W-1 capsule as it descended toward terra firma recently.

Just as incredible is the audio, which features the sound of the spacecraft ripping through the atmosphere at speeds of greater than Mach 25 (nearly 20,000 mph). Several commenters described the clip as “one of the coolest space videos” they’d ever seen.

Recommended Videos

The footage shows W-1 hurtling toward Earth with a special heat shield protecting the spacecraft from burning up in the extreme conditions. A longer video shared by Varda shows more of the W-1 mission before the spacecraft begins its rapid descent, including its smooth separation from Rocket Lab’s satellite bus.

Related

The uncrewed W-1 capsule landed at the Utah Test and Training Range on February 21, with Varda releasing the video just a few days ago.

Varda’s capsule brought with it crystals of an antiviral drug that were cultivated in space in part of efforts that Varda hopes will help it to become a leader in off-Earth manufacturing, which it says offers particular benefits.

“Processing materials in microgravity, or the near-weightless conditions found in space, offers a unique environment not available through terrestrial processing,” the California-based  company explains on its website. “These benefits primarily stem from the lack of convection and sedimentation forces, as well as the ability to form more perfect structures due to the absence of gravitational stresses.” Varda’s crystals will now be carefully examined by a pharmaceutical firm.

Varda’s capsule is 35 inches (about 90 centimeters) across and was part of a Rocket Lab Photon spacecraft launched on a SpaceX rideshare mission in June last year. Varda wanted to bring it home last summer but had trouble obtaining the necessary permissions from the Federal Aviation Administration and the U.S. Air Force. It eventually received a reentry license on February 14 and was cleared for landing the following week.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
Watch NASA’s capsule with asteroid samples hurtling to Earth
NASA's OSIRIS-REx capsule heading to Earth.

NASA has succeeded in bringing back to Earth a capsule containing samples gathered from an asteroid -- a first for the space agency.

The sample return capsule (SRC) from the OSIRIS-REx mission landed at 8:52 a.m. MT (10:52 a.m. ET) on Sunday in a targeted area of the Department of Defense’s Utah Test and Training Range near Salt Lake City.

Read more
See how James Webb instruments work together to create stunning views of space
The irregular galaxy NGC 6822.

A series of new images from the James Webb Space Telescope shows the dusty, irregular galaxy NGC 6822 -- and the different views captured by various Webb instruments.

Located relatively close by at 1.5 million light-years from Earth, this galaxy is notable for its low metallicity. Confusingly, when astronomers say metallicity they do not mean the amount of metals present in a galaxy, but rather the amount of all heavy elements -- i.e., everything which isn't hydrogen or helium. This factor is important because the very earliest galaxies in the universe were made up almost entirely of hydrogen and helium, meaning they had low metallicity, and the heavier elements were created over time in the heart of stars and were then distributed through the universe when some of those stars went supernova.

Read more
SpaceX shares stunning night shot of Super Heavy on launchpad
A Super Heavy booster on the launchpad at SpaceX's site in Texas.

SpaceX has shared a stunning shot (above) of its next-generation Super Heavy booster on the launchpad.

The image shows the most powerful rocket in the world under a starlit sky at SpaceX’s Starbase site in Boca Chica, Texas. At the bottom of the booster, we can see some of the Super Heavy’s 33 Raptor engines that will blast the rocket to orbit.

Read more