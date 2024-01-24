 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

Can this private U.S. lunar mission succeed where others have failed?

Trevor Mogg
By
The Nova-C lunar lander at Intuitive Machines’ headquarters in Houston.
The Nova-C lunar lander at Intuitive Machines’ headquarters in Houston. It’s since been shipped to NASA’s Kennedy Space Center for integration with a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket for launch as part of NASA’s CLPS initiative and Artemis campaign. Intuitive Machines

Only five countries have achieved a controlled, soft landing on the moon, but none of them have been commercial missions.

Vying to become the first private company to achieve the feat, Japanese firm ispace sent its Hakuto-R Series 1 lander to our nearest neighbor last year. But in the final stages of its flight, the spacecraft lost control and crashed on the surface.

Recommended Videos

More recently, Pittsburgh-based Astrobotic successfully launched its Peregrine lander on a ULA rocket from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, setting it on course for a rendezvous with the moon that was supposed to take place next month. But within just hours of reaching space, the team reported a critical fuel leak that meant the spacecraft had no chance of reaching its destination. Peregrine burned up in Earth’s atmosphere last week.

Related

Next up is Houston-based Intuitive Machines, which is planning to launch its Nova-C lunar lander from Kennedy next month. Will Intuitive Machines become the first private firm to achieve a soft landing on the moon? Well, the recently failed attempts by ispace and Astrobotic confirm just how difficult it is to achieve the feat, so we can only hope Intuitive Machines has done the necessary work to ensure a successful lunar landing.

Following Astrobotic’s failed flight, Nova-C will be the second mission that’s part of NASA’s new CLPS (Commercial Lunar Payload Services) program, which contracts commercial firms to send science missions to the moon and test a range of new technologies ahead of the first Artemis crewed landing, currently scheduled for 2026.

“A successful landing will help support the CLPS model for commercial payload deliveries to the lunar surface,” NASA said this week.

The Nova-C lander will carry with it various science instruments focusing on plume-surface interactions, space weather/lunar surface interactions, radio astronomy, precision landing technologies, and a communication and navigation node for future autonomous navigation technologies.

Intuitive Machines’ lander is a hexagonal cylinder, 4 meters tall and 1.57 meters wide, and with six landing legs.

After launching from Kennedy on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, the lander will head for the moon’s Malapert A crater near the South Pole. At that point, all eyes will be on whether it can make a successful soft landing, sending it straight into the record books.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
Rocket Lab selects U.S. site to launch, land next-gen rocket
Rocket Lab's Neutron rocket.

Rocket Lab highlighted its growing ambitions as a spaceflight company this week when it announced NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia as the launch site for upcoming missions that will use its next-generation Neutron rocket.

Rocket Lab said it will also build Neutron at Wallops and use the location to prepare and conduct Neutron missions.

Read more
How the space station is helping U.S. fire crews battle wildfires
The ECOSTRESS instrument attached to the ISS.

With numerous wildfires currently raging across western U.S. states, firefighters tasked with tackling the blazes need all the help they can get.

Modern technology is lending a much-needed hand and includes a special piece of equipment aboard the International Space Station orbiting 250 miles above Earth.

Read more
Here’s why a NASA astronaut is planting the U.S. flag underwater
astronaut training

Astronauts are taking to water to prepare for NASA’s highly anticipated crewed trip to the moon currently scheduled for 2024.

The space agency posted several tweets this week showing preparatory training sessions taking place at the Neutral Buoyancy Lab (NBL) at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas.

Read more