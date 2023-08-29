NASA has shared dramatic video of Hurricane Franklin as it heads toward the East Coast of the U.S.
The footage was captured from the International Space Station (ISS) 260 miles above Earth as the orbital facility passed over the region on Tuesday. The video begins with a view looking straight down on the eye of the storm before pulling out to show the weather system against a background of blue ocean and the curvature of Earth.
“External cameras on the ISS captured views of major Hurricane Franklin at 9:56 a.m. ET on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, as the station flew 260 miles overhead,” the space agency said in a message accompanying the video, adding: “Franklin was located over the Atlantic well out to sea at the time of the flyover, packing winds of 130 miles an hour. Franklin is moving north-northeast over the Atlantic, according to the National Hurricane Center.”
Another storm, Hurricane Idalia , is expected to make landfall in Florida early on Wednesday. This image, captured by NASA’s Terra satellite, shows Idalia approaching the state from the southwest.
For just a few bucks, the Hurricane Tracker smartphone app for iOS and Android offers customizations for alerts on newly formed storms or for when a weather system reaches land, along with various other features. The app uses data from the National Hurricane Center to share the latest storm news.
Hurricane Franklin isn’t the first such weather system to be captured by the cameras on the ISS. In recent years, the space-based facility has also offered unique views of Ian, Genevieve, and Laura, with extraordinary images offering an idea of the sheer enormity of the storms.
Editors' Recommendations
- Watch NASA’s trailer for Friday’s crewed launch to the ISS
- NASA reveals new date for Crew-7 mission to space station
- Watch NASA’s new solar array unfurl on the space station
- How to watch NASA’s private mission arrive at space station
- Check out this gorgeous space station design from Airbus