Digital Trends
Vacuum Reviews

Neato Botvac D4 Connected review

Neato's Botvac D4 is a capable robovac, but it won’t sweep you off your feet

1 of 12
Neato Botvac D4 review
Neato Botvac D4 review
Neato Botvac D4 review
Neato Botvac D4 review
Neato Botvac D4 review
Neato Botvac D4 review
Neato Botvac D4 review
Neato Botvac D4 review
Neato Botvac D4 review
Neato Botvac D4 review
Neato Botvac D4 review
Neato Botvac D4 review
Neato’s Botvac D4 sucks your floors, and your wallet, for a slightly above-average clean.
Neato’s Botvac D4 sucks your floors, and your wallet, for a slightly above-average clean.
Neato’s Botvac D4 sucks your floors, and your wallet, for a slightly above-average clean.

Highs

  • Laser guided navigation and room mapping
  • Quick and easy setup
  • Good suction and pick up
  • Smart battery charging supports more efficient cleaning
  • Voice assistant, IFTTT and Apple Watch support

Lows

  • No side sweeping brushes
  • Poor corner and edge cleaning performance
  • Mapping restricted to a single floor
  • Pricier than peers

DT Editors' Rating

6.0
Scores Explained How we test
Terry Walsh
By

Alongside smart light bulbs and security cameras, we’ve seen an explosion in robot vacuum cleaners recently. Ranging from discount devices by obscure manufacturers to luxury models from top-tier brands like the iRobot Roomba i7+, hordes of robotic smart cleaners are piling off production lines, ready to tackle a life of grime.

At $499, Neato’s Botvac D4 Connected drops neatly in the middle of the pack. While it can’t deliver all of the features that impressed in our reviews of the Botvac D6 and range-topping D7 cleaners, it’s certainly a step up from the entry-level D3. But it retains a chunky price tag that puts it at risk of being overshadowed by plucky discount performers like the Ecovacs Deebot 601 and Deebot 901.

So, the Botvac D4 – competent contender, or a mid-range miss? Let’s find out.

Solid specs with some surprising gaps

Packing a 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi connection plus laser-guided mapping and navigation, the Botvac D4 Connected may be accurately named, but compared to other Neato cleaners, its features are solid rather than spectacular. App control and support for Google Home, Amazon Alexa and even Apple Watch provide convenience, but the D4 misses out on luxuries like multi-floor mapping and zone cleaning, and surprisingly lacks the side-sweeping brushes you’ll find on all but the cheapest competitors.

Feature highlights like No-Go Lines (virtual barriers which prevent the robot from travelling into specified areas), spot cleaning, and a high-performance Turbo mode boost ease of use and performance, but Neato cuts the corners on consumables. A close comparison with other models shows a downgraded filter, cleaning brush and battery, delivering a quoted 75 minutes per charge (compared to 120 minutes on the D6 and D7).

Visually, the D4 looks similar to its pricier brethren, but lacks some of the more stylish finishes available higher up the range. A subtly-patterned top surrounding the robot’s laser sensor adds interest (smudges and fingerprints, too) to an otherwise dull design. The cleaner retains the ‘D’ shape chassis that encourages Neato to boast improved edge and corner cleaning, although without side-spinning brushes, the 11-inch front ‘combo’ brush (comprised of plastic fins and bristles) and vacuum have their work cut out to deliver.

As with all Neato models, the front face of the robot is equipped with a safety bumper that detects physical collisions. Some competitors choose to rubberize this bumper for protection from bumps, although Neato’s designers have opted for a textured, plastic finish, which may scuff over time.

Lift up the center panel and you can pull out the D4’s dustbin, with a neatly-integrated dust filter that prevents debris from escaping back on to your floor. According to Neato, this “high performance’” filter is able to capture dust particles as small as 0.3 microns, but it’s not the ultra performance HEPA-style filter you’ll find equipped on the D6 and D7 models. Owners should change filters every two months, and Neato provides a spare in the box for your first changeover. If allergies are a concern, Neato’s HEPA-style filters are compatible with the D4, so you can upgrade.

Compared to other cleaners, the D4’s features are solid rather than spectacular.

Manual controls are limited to a physical button to start the robot (a selection of cleaning modes are available from a smartphone controller app), while two indicators keep you informed of battery and operating status.

Flip the robot over and you’ll find two sturdy, spring-loaded, rubberized wheels and the impressively wide spiral brush. The brush is held in place by a plastic guard, which snaps into the underside of the chassis, making replacement easy.  While the D4 misses out on those side-sweeping brushes, you’ll find plenty of additional technology packed into the robot. Alongside the top-mounted laser sensor, which allows the robot to also operate in the dark, the D4 is equipped with additional sensors at the sides for following walls and drop sensors on its undercarriage, preventing the robot from hurtling down your stairs.

Neato Botvac D4 review
Terry Walsh/Digital Trends

For charging, Neato includes a reasonably compact dock with wide plates to connect to the D4’s rear charging pins. Neato quotes a 75-minute battery life, which is well behind the 120-minutes available on more premium models, and will vary by cleaning mode. We found battery life to be nearer to 55 minutes in the robot’s high-performance Turbo mode.

However, the D4 is able to pause and resume cleaning to top-up its lithium-ion battery, which works really well. Rather than wait to be fully-charged, the D4 only pauses until it has enough juice required to finish cleaning up, and can auto-recharge twice during a cleaning cycle, minimizing delays. We found battery life to be just about sufficient for a 500-square-foot floor plan — any larger, and the D4 will be returning to its dock for a recharge. Expect a full charge to take around two and a half hours, which is reasonable.

Fast and friendly setup

Getting up and running with the D4 is very simple. First, the robot arrives assembled and fully charged, so you can get going straight away. Neato’s friendly app does a great job in guiding you step by step through connecting the robot to your Wi-Fi and downloading any available firmware updates. Unbox the robot, and you should be cleaning in no more than five minutes.

It surprisingly lacks the side-sweeping brushes you’ll find on all but the cheapest competitors.

You can choose from a selection of cleaning modes – Turbo is the high-performing option, incurring additional noise during operation (it isn’t deafening) and reduced battery life. Eco mode is the default setting, providing a balance between cleaning performance, duration, and comfort. When required, a Spot Cleaning mode can also be launched from the app, enabling the D4 to focus cleaning in radiuses up to 13 square feet.

Fast, accurate mapping but noisy operation

In operation, we found the D4’s top-mounted laser did a decent job of ensuring the robot avoided obstacles on the floor. You should definitely pick up anything obvious to prevent the D4 from becoming stuck, however. We missed a tray on the floor with a couple of pet food bowls and returned to the room to find the D4 attempting to mount our cat’s lunch. The absence of side brushes offers some advantages here, as brushes on most robot vacuums can become tangled in cables. A quick tidy is recommended to ensure the floor is clear ahead of the cleaning cycle. Should the robot become stuck at any time, you’ll receive a notification requesting help on your phone and you can locate the D4 in your cleaning map with simple tap. An “Extra Care” setting is available for gentler navigation, should you find the D4 receives too many knocks, although this wasn’t required in our tests.

Neato Botvac D4 review
Terry Walsh/Digital Trends

The D4 will map a single floor on its first cleaning cycle, and we were pleased to see the robot accurately plot all areas during its test run. However, before you can use Neato’s No-Go Lines virtual barrier feature, an additional “special cleaning run” is required to create a complete floor plan. It’s a minor inconvenience, but once complete, we found the feature to work well. To the cat’s relief, those pet food bowls were unmolested on subsequent cleans.

Good suction but poor edge and corner cleaning

We’ve found Neato robot vacuums to be noisier than some competitors in operation, and the D4 is no exception. That said, cleaning performance was reasonable, with good suction and pickup, especially when using the robot’s Turbo mode. Despite our cleaner visiting the day before, the D4 still managed to collect a surprising amount of pet hair, dust, and even a few rogue Cheerios hiding under the table from breakfast.

It offers friendly control with little fuss.

Our early suspicions on edge and corner cleaning were proven correct — performance here was poor. The D4’s side sensors keep the robot around 1.5 inches away from walls. Without side brushes to sweep dust into the path of the vacuum, you’ll most definitely have to follow up with a standard vacuum or handheld for best results. While Neato likes to point out the geometrical weaknesses of puck-shaped cleaners in edge and corner cleaning, without those side-sweeping brushes, the D4 disappoints, despite its novel shape.

Friendly app with easy voice control

Neato’s smartphone app, available for iOS and Android phones, offers friendly control with little fuss. While the D4 isn’t as well stocked on features as other models, those available are very easy to use. Cleaning performance stats can be viewed at a glance, and regular cleaning schedules can be set up in seconds, while more advanced features like virtual barriers can be defined with little effort.

Throughout our tests, we were delighted to see how responsive the D4 was to commands fired from the app. Unlike some controller apps we’ve tested, there was no loss of connectivity with the robot, which did its job with minimal interruption. It certainly makes the D4 a viable option for those who prefer to set it and forget it, while smart home experts will love options to experiment with IFTTT recipes for third-party device and service integration and the (now obligatory) voice assistant control.

Overall, the Botvac D4 Connected is a solid robot vacuum with solid performance that will certainly prove to be a help with the daily household chores. But a $499 price point is a tough sell in a market that’s evolving rapidly. The D4 has significant advantages over bargain basement devices like last year’s plucky Eufy Robovac 11S ($220). Stacked up against the Ecovacs Deebot 901 (currently available at just $349) or newer Deebot 711 ($400)? The difference is far less distinct.

Warranty information

Pick up the Neato Botvac D4 Connected and you’ll benefit from a one-year warranty covering defects in the robot cleaner, while batteries are limited to just six months’ protection.

Our Take

Wind the clock back just two years and we’d have been blown away by the D4’s value for money. Laser-guided navigation, room mapping, and solid cleaning performance under $500? We’d be climbing over each other to be first in line to buy. But in 2019, if you’re happy to go with less well-known brand, you can find these features and similar performance for less.

Is there a better alternative?

The D4’s lack of side-sweeping brushes is a concern, and you’ll find them available on plenty of lower-priced competitors such as the Ecovacs Deebot 901 (currently available at $349) or Deebot 711 ($400). More advanced features such as multi-floor mapping require greater investment, so take a look at the $799 Neato Botvac D7 or iRobot Roomba i7. Money no object? At $1099, the Roomba i7+ is a premium robot vacuum which will empty its own dust compartment after every clean.

Neato Botvac D4 Compared To
ecovacs deboot 601 prod
Ecovacs Deboot 601
neato botvac d6
Neato Botvac D6
Shark ION Robot Vacuum Cleaning System S87 review
Shark ION Robot Vacuum Cleaning…
irobot roomba i7 i7plus prod
iRobot Roomba i7+
ecovacs deebot ozmo 930
Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo 930
ecovacs deebot 901
Ecovacs Deebot 901
eufy robovac 11s
Eufy Robovac 11S
electrolux pure i9
Electrolux Pure i9
shark ion robot 750
Shark Ion Robot 750
lg hom bot turbo cr5765gd press
LG Hom-Bot Turbo+ CR5765GD
irobot roomba 980
iRobot Roomba 980
samsung powerbot vr9000
Samsung PowerBot VR9000
moneual rydis h68 pro review press image
Moneual RYDIS H68 Pro
moneual rydis mr6550 review press image
Moneual RYDIS MR6550
iRobot Roomba 650

How long will it last?

Like all robot vacuums, the D4 requires regular maintenance and replacement consumables to perform at its best. Take good care of your robot and it’ll reward you with long service.

Should you buy it?

If you prefer to invest in familiar brands, then you’ll find the Botvac Connected D4’s blend of smart features, solid performance and simple control a comfortable buy. But if you’re concerned about the lack of side brushes and higher cost, you might want to look elsewhere.

Giddel Toil
Smart Home

Hate poop? Then $500 may not be too much to pay for this toilet-cleaning robot

Which is better for cleaning your toilet: A good, old-fashioned toilet cleaning brush or a $500 robot toilet cleaner? We decided to take the robot for a couple of test runs to see whether the device is worth the cost.
Posted By Kim Wetzel
best cheap vacuum deals hoovers
Deals

Suck up the savings with these vacuum cleaners on sale for $100 or less

Keeping your floors clean around the home is a constant chore. To help make things a whole lot easier, we've picked out some great vacuum cleaner deals available right now, from full-sized upright models to robot vacs.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Dyson V6 Mattress
Smart Home

Your mattress is probably dirtier than a toilet seat. Here’s how to clean it

It might not occur to you to clean your mattress, but trust us, it needs it. Here's how to clean it without using harsh chemicals. You'll be resting on a clean and fresh mattress in no time.
Posted By Erika Rawes
best headphones sony mdr-1000x feature
Home Theater

Throw away those EarPods -- we dug up the best headphones in every style

Trolling the internet for hours to find headphones is no way to live. Instead, leverage our expertise and experience to find the best headphones for you. Here are our favorites, with all the features you want.
Posted By Parker Hall
google duo hands on 00
Smart Home

Google Duo audio calling reportedly arriving soon to Google Home speakers

Get ready for Google Duo audio calls on Google Home smart speakers. The Google Home Hub lacks a camera but supports incoming video calls with audio-only out and now it seems Google Home smart speakers will soon support audio-only Duo calls.
Posted By Bruce Brown
former apple exec selling his smart home for 35 million living room
Smart Home

Get enlightened! Here are the best smart light bulbs for 2019

Modern light bulbs are more eco-friendly and capable than ever, which makes them a great choice for those looking to add some convenience to their at-home lighting system. We've rounded up the best smart bulbs available.
Posted By Erika Rawes
smart locks only home automation you need kwikset convert feat
Smart Home

No one gadget will improve your day-to-day life more than a smart lock

You can buy anything from a smart fridge to a smart toaster in 2019, but after trying them all, nothing improves day-to-day life more than a smart lock. We took a look at a couple of smart locks, and won’t be going back to the dumb ones…
Posted By Nick Mokey
instant pot post christmas sales duo mini 3 qt 7 in 1 multi use programmable pressure cooker
Smart Home

Instant Pot not working right? Here are some common problems and how to fix them

If your Instant Pot isn't working right, seems to be burning meals, or is coming up with annoying error codes, here's how to troubleshoot. It might be as simple as adjusting your lid or making sure there's enough sauce in the pot.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
line clova desk news
Mobile

Line’s Clova Desk smart screen mimics your smartphone, in your smart home

After a short delay, messaging app Line appears to be ready to release its Google Home Hub challenger: The Clova Desk. The smart screen may control your smart home, but it brings Line from your smartphone with it.
Posted By Andy Boxall
quip electric toothbrush for kids press brush adult and kid landscape
Smart Home

Quip’s electric toothbrush for kids makes oral hygiene less of a hassle

Quip is launching a new, dentist-approved electric toothbrush for kids. It features the same guiding features found in Quip's original product for adults, but reimagined for smaller mouths, and will sell for $25.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
voice assistants arent ready assistant mem2
Smart Home

This recent study shows we’re already accustomed to our A.I. assistants

After surveying 1,700 consumers who use smartphones and other technologies that include voice commands, a new survey by Percifient Digital find that people are adopting voice commands and other technologies quickly.
Posted By Clayton Moore
august view video doorbell
Smart Home

August View is a high-res video doorbell that also adds color to your entryway

August announced August View, a wire-free, high-resolution video doorbell with two-way audio, motion detection, and free video clip cloud storage. The video sensor captures 1440p resolution video, 33 percent higher than 1080p full HD video.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Amazon Echo Alexa
Home Theater

Bark commands at Alexa and your Roku will respond, unless you want Netflix

Current-generation Roku streaming devices and Roku TVs can now be controlled by Amazon's Alexa, but Netflix fans will still need to use their remote or Roku's built-in voice commands.
Posted By Simon Cohen
instant pot duo 60 deal on amazon plus
Smart Home

Instant Pot merges with Pyrex and others under Corelle Brands

Instant Pot maker Instant Brands announced that it is merging with Corelle Brands. While the terms of the deal weren't disclosed, it will put Instant Pot under the same umbrella as Pyrex, CorningWare, and SnapWare.
Posted By AJ Dellinger