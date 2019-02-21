Digital Trends
Virtual Reality

HTC Vive Focus Plus makes it easier for developers to port PC content

Gabe Gurwin
By
htc vive focus plus announcement vivefocusplus3

HTC’s Vive Focus VR headset is getting an upgrade, and it could make it easier than ever for content parity across stand-alone VR systems and those tied to a PC.

The Vive Focus Plus will use the “six degrees of freedom” system used in the current Vive Focus, but now with support for dual “six degrees of freedom” controllers, as well.

With this integration, HTC Vive is aiming to make it easier for PC VR developers to move content over to the stand-alone Vive Focus Plus.

“This rollout of Vive Focus Plus furthers our commitment to rapidly iterate and refine the VR market for both businesses and consumers,” HTC Vive Americas GM Daniel O’Brien said in a press release.

The controllers themselves feature analog triggers capable of reading pressure-sensitive input during experiences. It also supports Gaze control, and with full enterprise support, this should make it easier for those unfamiliar with virtual reality to properly run the programs. Additionally, the “Hazard Spotting” tools in Vive Pro have also been incorporated into Vive Focus Plus, allowing people to move freely without worrying about injuring themselves or others.

htc vive focus plus announcement image converted using ifftoany htc vive focus plus announcement vivefocusplus1

Vive will be showing the Vive Focus Plus and the Vive Pro Eye during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona later this month. The headset itself will be available to purchase beginning in the second quarter of 2019, and will be available in 25 different markets.

Vive Focus Plus will also be compatible with Viveport Infinity content, giving subscribers access to a growing library of games and experiences for a monthly fee. A single account will give you access to Vive Focus Plus support, as well as support for any of your compatible PC Vive headsets. The service will launch in April.

The Vive Focus Plus isn’t the only wireless headset the company has in the works. Announced during CES 2019 in January, the Vive Cosmos uses no external tracking technology and though it’s still designed for PC, it appears it will also feature integration with mobile devices. With space being such an issue with current virtual reality setups, however, it could help to usher the technology into smaller homes. The Cosmos’ controller has been built with tracking and performance in mind, with illuminated areas for better wrist tracking. It also features ergonomic buttons and sticks, and will be compatible with previous VR experiences.

Don't Miss

The best processors for gaming
Up Next

How to share an external hard drive between Mac and Windows
ces 2019 cybershoes skyrim
Gaming

These shoes let me stroll through ‘Skyrim,’ and I desperately want to go back

After being funded in just two hours on Kickstarter back in October 2018, Cybershoes has earned itself a place among the coolest VR walking and running tech. At CES 2019, we got to try them out and they live up to the hype.
Posted By Felicia Miranda
oculus quest headset gets me into vr ces 2019 op 2
Gaming

The best VR headsets at CES 2019 could bring the technology to the mainstream

While there weren't a ton of new VR headset on display at CES 2019, the ones we saw led us to believe that VR could have a real moment soon, both from a gaming and business standpoint.
Posted By Steven Petite
Best VR and AR of CES | Vive Pro
Gaming

These are the coolest virtual and augmented reality gadgets from CES 2019

CES 2019 had plenty of VR and AR gadgets on display, including headsets that completely change how you experience virtual reality, and some that don't even require a PC or a phone to run.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
teslasuit experience ces 2019 black mirror
Gaming

The Teslasuit could turn Black Mirror’s terrifying ‘Playtest’ into a reality

We spoke with Teslasuit co-founder Dimitri Mikhalchuk about VR gaming at CES 2019. With all its features, the future of the Teslasuit and virtual reality look bright. And it also sounds a bit like a Black Mirror episode.
Posted By Felicia Miranda
ces 2019 is even relevant anymore 750x414
Business

CES 2019

Posted By Digital Trends Staff
Microsoft HoloLens top angle
Computing

Could the next Microsoft HoloLens be announced at MWC 2019?

After not having a presence at Mobile World Congress for three years, Microsoft is now sending out media invites for a press conference on February 24 during the annual event in Barcelona. Could a next-generation HoloLens be on the way?
Posted By Arif Bacchus
awake game start vr volumetric holograms episode one feat
Gaming

Bringing realism to VR is complex, but these developers found a way in holograms

Making virtual reality feel real is the hardest job of all VR developers. For Awake: Episode One, StartVR used volumetric recording, rather than motion capture, to bring its characters to life like never before.
Posted By Jon Martindale
PlayStation VR
Gaming

Immerse yourself in a new universe with these incredible PSVR games

The PSVR has surpassed expectations and along with it comes an incredible catalog of games. There's plenty of amazing experiences to be had so we've put together a list of the best PSVR games available today.
Posted By Steven Petite
Gaming

Take a trip to a new virtual world with one of these awesome HTC Vive games

So you’re considering an HTC Vive, but don't know which games to get? Our list of 25 of the best HTC Vive games will help you out, whether you're into rhythm-based gaming, interstellar dogfights, or something else entirely.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
HTC Vive Pro review
Virtual Reality

Is the Vive Pro better than the original Vive? Our answer might surprise you

HTC Vive vs. Vive Pro, which comes out on top? That's the subject of our latest comparison, which looks at everything from tracking solutions, to controllers, and the brand new headset that could set a new standard for VR.
Posted By Jon Martindale
press photo of Samsung HMD Odyssey Plus
Computing

Samsung files a VR patent featuring a curved OLED display

Doubling down on its emphasis on curved displays, Samsung recently filed a design patent for a new virtual reality headset that could feature a curved OLED display, which would be an interesting development in VR.
Posted By Anita George
HP Copper VR Headset Photo
Computing

HP’s high-resolution VR headset provides comfort and Windows Mixed Reality

HP's new VR headset reportedly offers an exceptionally high resolution, highlights comfort and runs on Windows Mixed Reality. HP hasn't officially announced the new headset, but here's a look at some of its features.
Posted By Anita George
htc vive hardware bundles box set hero
Virtual Reality

Think virtual reality is just for games? These awesome apps will change your mind

Virtual reality isn't all about gaming. Swim with turtles, paint in 3D, and immerse yourself in some unique experiences the platform has to offer with our curated list of the best VR apps.
Posted By Will Nicol
HTC VIVE Best VR Headset
Virtual Reality

Getting into VR is spendy. Which headset is truly worth your hard-earned cash?

Virtual reality has finally gone mainstream, but how do you find the best VR headset for you? Check out a few of our favorites, whether you want the best of the best or a budget alternative for your mobile device.
Posted By Jayce Wagner