The latest company to jump on the AR bandwagon is Nike and its partner SNKRS

On Friday, the company announced that its partner app “can now hide the opportunity to purchase certain coveted sneakers within a select image where the sneakers can only be seen and unlocked by viewing the image via the camera function on SNKRS.” So if you see people pointing their smartphones at random walls throughout your city, you may want to follow suit if you’re looking to be the first to grab the latest sneakers.

Nike is already trying out the technology on its first pair of shoes — the Nike SB Dunk High Pro “Momofuku.”

For the time being, it looks as though this functionality is only available through the iOS app, and Nike warns that you’ll have to have the most recent version of the app in order for it to work. “Go into the Behind The Design post about the Nike SB Dunk High Pro “Momofuku” in the SNKRS feed,” Nike instructs. “Once inside the post, scroll down until you find the gif of the hidden Dunk rotating above the background image.”

If you tap on this gif, you’ll be able to open your camera via the SNKRS app, and point that camera towards either David Chang’s Fuku East Village menu (in person or online), or “any of the special SNKRS posters inspired by the menu that are pasted up outside all Momofuku restaurants in the U.S.” With a tap of your phone screen, the shoe will instantly pop up, and you’ll be invited to make your purchase. But be warned, you’ll have to act quickly, as the shoe can only be purchased while supplies last.

And with a stunt like this, we can’t imagine the shoes lasting long.